The Batman: How Robert Pattinson Went About Finding His Voice As The Caped Crusader
Robert Pattinson worked hard to find his perfect "Bat Voice."
There are many complicated things about playing Batman in a blockbuster – from intense training, to learning how to perform inside the armor, cape, and cowl – but one unique aspect of the performance is the “Bat Voice.” Because Bruce Wayne is a celebrity, he has to alter the way he speaks when he is doing his costumed vigilante business, and finding the proper levels can be a challenge.
It’s an experience that Robert Pattinson had to go through in both the preparation for and making of The Batman, and he recently opened up about his process.
Robert Pattison joined co-star Zoë Kravitz, co-writer/director Matt Reeves, and producer Dylan Clark on a panel last week during a press event for The Batman in Los Angeles, and the first question he was asked by the crowd full of journalists was in regards to him finding his literal voice as the Dark Knight. Pattinson explained that it wasn’t something that he discovered overnight, and that it wasn’t something that was finalized until a few weeks into principal photography. Said the actor,
Batman’s voice has really only been a focus of attention since Christian Bale’s performance as the Caped Crusader in the Dark Knight trilogy. The choice for the actor to alter his voice was applauded by fans for the realism it captured, but the gruff and gravely sound was also the subject of some mockery.
For the Ben Affleck version of the character, the issue was circumvented with one of Batman’s wonderful toys – namely a voice modulator that is built into his suit. Because Matt Reeves didn’t go this route for The Batman, Robert Pattinson had to find ways to alter his speech naturally.
It took time, but the star settled into a proper place after a few weeks of experimenting – and while doing he eventually got to a point where he found that the experience being Batman essentially dictated its own voice. Said Pattinson,
“Organically” is an interesting term to use there, as Matt Reeves followed up Robert Pattinson’s comments by discussing his own view on the process, and he made his star’s work on his Batman voice sound practically inhuman. According to the writer/director, Pattinson has some extreme skills when it comes to modulating the way he speaks, and Reeves was shocked by what he could do with his performance:
Going further, Matt Reeves added that it’s not a skill solely limited to creating a voice for Batman. He evidently has tremendous range, and doesn’t need practice. Said Reeves,
Responding to these complements, Robert Pattison simply added that there is a lot to be discovered about a character from the way that they talk, and that it’s ultimately a vital part of the way he works:
In just a few weeks, audiences around the world will be able to witness the final results of Robert Pattinson’s challenging vocal work, as The Batman will be in theaters everywhere on March 4 (you can purchase tickets on the official website). We’ll have more coming your way from last week’s press event here on CinemaBlend, so stay tuned here on the site – and if you’re in need of an outlet for your DC Comics passion, you can learn about all of the projects in development with our Upcoming DC Movies guide, or take a tour through the DCEU canon with our DC Extended Universe timeline.
