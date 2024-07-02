The Boys’ Eric Kripke Reveals How They Cast That A-Lister For The A-Train Movie In Season 4
I'm still laughing weeks later.
Spoilers for the first few episodes of The Boys Season 4 ahead! If you still need to catch up, you can watch all five episodes with an Amazon Prime subscription, and make sure to catch new episodes every Thursday as part of the 2024 TV schedule.
If you've been watching The Boys Season 4, then you saw the first three episodes when they dropped earlier in June 2024. One of them, "Life Among the Septics," featured A-Train filming a movie for Vought (as is tradition), but you might have been surprised to see a specific celebrity pop up –- Will Ferrell as a fictionalized version of himself and Eric Kripke talked to CinemaBlend about how that great cameo came to be.
Through the five episodes of The Boys so far, there have been moments that have been harrowing, exciting, or more. We could talk about that hospital scene with Hughie Sr. or that wild clone fight moment (I will never get it out of my memory), but to me, the moment that made me laugh the most was when Will Ferrell showed up as a fictionalized version of himself.
It happens in the second episode, where he is portraying Richard Brinkerhoff (a character from Gen V) in a movie that A-Train is starring in, and it is so sudden and out of nowhere but hysterical at the same time. CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell had the chance to discuss with The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke how this cameo even happened – and Kripke said that he was already "chatting" with the Anchorman actor prior to the cameo, so it naturally came up:
The Boys showrunner commented that Ferrell was just "happy and glad" to be filming that day, even if the weather was absolutely horrible:
Will Ferrell is one of the biggest comedy stars out there. Some of Ferrell's funniest movies include Elf, Step Brothers, Anchorman, and more, but seeing him in The Boys is something that I never expected. While The Boys is ending with Season 5, could we possibly see Ferrell again? Because I'd give anything.
Some people have been complaining about The Boys Season 4, but to me, I'm enjoying the heck out of it, including this hilarious cameo – and the fact that Kripke and Ferrell were already talking beforehand makes that scene all the better.
