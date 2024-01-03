'The Boys in the Boat' Interviews With George Clooney, Joel Edgerton And More
Watch our interviews with filmmaker George Clooney and his cast for "The Boys in the Boat," in theaters now.
George Clooney's latest directorial contribution, "The Boys in the Boat" has hit theaters, and CinemaBlend got the chance to talk to the filmmaker and his cast, including Joel Edgerton, Callum Turner & Hadley Robinson. Watch as Managing Editor Sean O'Connell dives into filming the intense rowing scenes, the moments that got Callum Turner into fights on set, and of course some off-topic fun regarding "Batman & Robin," "Star Wars" and Kentucky basketball.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro / 'Batman & Robin' Reaction Tease
00:21 - George Clooney Gushes About UK Basketball
00:52 - How George Clooney Managed To Get So Many Cool Rowing Shots
01:29 - The Rowing Scenes That Got Callum Turner Into Fights With His Co-Star
03:19 - George Clooney And Joel Edgerton On Landing 'Batman' And 'Star Wars' Roles
04:52 - Hadley Robinson Was Already A Watersports Pro
05:32 - Callum Turner & Hadley Robinson On That Train Scene
06:12 - The Underdog Sports Film George Clooney Loves
Katie was born and raised in St. Louis, and got her degree in Journalism even though she was the first to raise her hand when a professor asked "who here hates reporting?" She loves everything about video production, which probably stems from her obsession with movies and TV since she was young. When she's not dominating at Scene It? or scheming over the video team's workflow, she's probably snuggling with her dog or re-reading the Sarah J. Maas universe for the third time.
