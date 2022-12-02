The Dane Cook Quote People Repeat To Him Most In Public
Dane Cook’s peak relevance in pop culture happened to align with my time in high school. My peers and I would quote him back then… often. The profanity-laden silliness of the high-energy stand-up comedian was just too much to resist. The classics included “fuck bees,” “fuck this game,” and, of course, the crowd favorite quote, “fuck shoes.” If a fan were to see Dane in the wild, there’s many options to let the man know his bits live rent-free in your brain, but there’s one in particular that he gets most often, and it’s for good reason.
I recently caught up with Dane Cook to discuss his new special Above It All, and he commented on the way people quote his own material to him in public:
The bit in question is from his 2005 album Retaliation. Dane Cook is giving the audience advice on how to be “remembered,” which is when he suggests going to a party and, well… shitting on the coats. It makes sense that he would hear this one frequently, as being at a party is an often enough occurrence for folks to use it in context.
It’s not surprising that Cook claims to hear as many as 15 quotes regularly, as the dude was once quite popular, releasing all six of his albums between 2003 and 2010. During this time, he was doing things like auditioning for Steven Spielberg, being referenced on Jeopardy!, auditioning to play Captain America and kissing Charlize Theron’s butt on national television. You know, regular famous people stuff.
Given that he has so much material to draw from, there’s one more situation where old-school fans can’t help but throw out a quote, and it’s at the grocery store. He says that his popular bit about a couple’s “nothing fight” is also a common one to hear from fans:
If his comedy is the type of zaniness you’re into, Above It All will not disappoint. You can stream it now on Dane Cook’s website. If stand-up isn’t the type of television you’re into, not to worry, as there’s plenty more to come this year as referenced on our 2022 TV premiere guide, and we even have TV release dates going into 2023.
