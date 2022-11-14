'The Fabelmans' Interviews With Paul Dano, Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen And More

CinemaBlend sat down with the cast of Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” including Paul Dano, Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Judd Hirsch, and Gabriel LaBelle. They discuss what it was like working with Steven Spielberg, the pressure of portraying his family on film, the film’s strong message about family and much more!

Video Chapters:

0:00 Intro

0:29 Gabriel LaBelle on the pressure of portraying a young Steven Spielberg

1:01 Paul Dano praises the process of this film’s production

1:26 Judd Hirsch on his trust in Steven Spielberg

2:15 Michelle Williams on how Steven Spielberg empowered his actors to build their characters

2:43 Gabriel LaBelle on how the film reflects Spielberg’s real-life

3:32 Seth Rogen on how he dived into finding his character

4:51 Seth Rogen explains the “pleasure” of not having to improvise in the film

5:55 Judd Hirsch explains his impact on the film, despite only appearing in a few scenes

7:31 Seth Rogen shares his relationship with Spielberg prior to filming ‘The Fabelmans’ with him

9:00 Paul Dano shares what Spielberg’s crew thought of this project