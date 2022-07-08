The Funny Way The Bachelorette Host Jesse Palmer's Wife Makes Sure He Doesn't Leak Major Spoilers
We all need this.
Bachelor Nation is a dedicated bunch. They play the game from their homes almost as closely as the contestants who are actually in the Bachelor and Bachelorette mansions, or on the beaches and resorts of Bachelor In Paradise. Granted, they don’t have as much skin in the game as actual contestants, but that doesn’t mean Bachelor and Bachelorette viewers aren’t as invested in the drama, and the outcomes, of every season. There’s a reason why we cover spoilers from the seasons and episodes of the popular reality show. And few people have better access to those spoilers than Jesse Palmer, the running host of all three programs in the franchise.
Do you know how easy it would be for Jesse Palmer to leak details that he knows about contestants, episodes, and results? He knows. And his wife Emely Fardo definitely knows. Which is why she closely monitors Palmer’s social media feeds and Twitter account, because she understands that the Bachelor detectives combing the internet for any clues might (actually, will) translate any information Palmer puts out there, interpreting it in specific ways. During an interview with CinemaBlend ahead of The Bachelorette returning for season 19 (with a real Bachelor in Paradise vibe to it), Palmer opened up about how he protects valuable information, telling us:
I think we all need that. Imagine someone who loves you looking over your social media posts and reminding you, “That’s not a good idea.” Super helpful. Particularly given the fact that Bachelor Nation is so active on social media. There were all of the posts from viewers lobbying for Gabby Windey to be the bachelorette in season 19. And when it was revealed that the show was going to make history by having two bachelorettes competing for love, interest in the season hit an all-time high. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia have opened up about how they feel sharing the battle for love. So look to them, and not Jesse Palmer, for details ahead of the premiere.
ABC’s The Bachelorette returns for another season on Monday, July 11 at 8 pm. In addition to that show coming back, we have a full rundown of all the returning TV shows coming this month, and for the rest of 2022.
