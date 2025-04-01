The Irrational Showrunner Justifies Rose's Bold Season 2 Finale Choice As 'The Right Thing To Do,' And I Suspect Season 3 Would Be A Fresh Start
Let's cross our fingers for a Season 3 renewal!
Spoilers ahead for the Season 2 finale of The Irrational, available streaming now with a Peacock subscription.
NBC's The Irrational wrapped its second season in the 2025 TV schedule on March 25, and there's still plenty to process a week later. Called "The Exchange," the intense finale aired in the wake of the Little Shop of Horrors-esque musical episode that made the most of Karen David and Jesse L. Martin's singing skills, and everything seemed to point toward Rose and Alec going their separate ways so she could return to the spy life.
Instead, the episode subverted expectations, and showrunner Arika Lisanne Mittman's explanation for the choices lead me to suspect that the characters could have a fresh start in Season 3... assuming that The Irrational gets a Season 3, anyway!
What Happened For Alec And Rose In The Season 2 Finale
The Exchange" had to pick up on the cliffhanger from the musical episode in which Rose confessed to Alec that she'd gotten a call from her "husband," and the finale proved that the two were never married in the conventional sense. They were together while living the spy life, and neither seemed like they were yearning to get back together. In fact, Logan needed more of an assist from Alec than he did from Rose.
As we might expect from a finale, there was plenty of action over the course of the hour, with Rose having to choose between following her spy instincts or saving a life. That led to a bigger decision when she was given the opportunity to officially go back to being a spy despite being burned long ago. Fortunately for Alec (and for me, as a fan of Karen David going back to her Galavant days), Rose decided to stay with him and open her own agency rather than return to the espionage game with MI6.
Given that Karen David was never made a series regular, I spent much of the finale suspecting that Rose would indeed go back to the spy life and just drop in and out of Alec's life if they wanted to keep their romance going. Instead, she can enjoy a more normal life with Alec, and Season 2 would have officially come to an unambiguously happy ending if not for the cliffhanger reveal that somebody has been spying on Alec.
What Arika Lisanne Mittman Told Us About The Finale
Despite The Irrational still waiting on renewal news, "The Exchange" was planned as a season finale and not a series finale. That presumably means that Rose sticking around could be the beginning of a new era for Alec rather than a happily-ever-after, and the cliffhanger reveal that he's been followed could mean that they'll be working this mystery as her first case in Season 3. When I spoke with showrunner Arika Lisanne Mittman, I had to get her insight on leading Rose to the place of choosing Alec and her civilian life over going back to working with Logan as a spy. She shared:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Rose's choice was never between a romance with Alec or a romance with Logan, but rather about what she wanted her life to be in the long run. She didn't really have a choice about giving up her spy lifestyle the first time around, but she also had since found reasons why she might not want to go back to that status quo. The showrunner elaborated:
Once upon a time, Rose undoubtedly would have chosen to leave Logan to die if that meant completing the mission, but that's not who she is anymore. According to Arika Lisanne Mittman, a lot of that is due to Alec influencing her to embrace her more empathetic side. She explained:
Knowing who she is certainly bodes well for a relationship with Alec, considering his tendency to see patterns in human behavior wherever he looks! Personally, I'm hoping that Rose's realizations from the finale means that we'll see more of her with the others in Alec's life, especially Kylie after her Season 2 journey. The showrunner concluded her thoughts on Rose making the choice she did:
So, what does the future hold for The Irrational? Unfortunately, NBC did not renew Jesse L. Martin's post-Law & Order return to the network ahead of the Season 2 finale, nor in the week since. That's not necessarily a bad sign, though; the only two NBC shows that have been renewed at the time of writing are St. Denis Medical and Happy's Place.
Basically, The Irrational is certainly not the only drama waiting on news about whether or not there will be more episodes in the 2025-2026 TV schedule, so there's no need for even the most diehard fans to panic. For now, you can always revisit the first two seasons streaming on Peacock .
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
After FBI: International's Eva-Jane Willis Said Smitty Was 'Genuinely Ready To Leave' Earlier In Season 4, The Next Episode Preview Worries Me
Alexander And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip Felt Like Coming Home To Me, And The Two Leads Told Me Why It Felt So Authentic To Latino Culture