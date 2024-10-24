After The Irrational's Kylie Had To Make A Difficult Decision, Travina Springer Shared What She 'Really Can't Wait' For Fans To See

Warning: spoilers are ahead for Episode 3 of The Irrational Season 2, called "Bad Blood."

The Irrational didn't waste any time in the 2024 TV schedule in resolving the cliffhanger from the Season 1 finale and then moving on, and "Bad Blood" on October 22 gave Kylie a plot of her own beyond backing up her brother. A fun event with fellow tech experts turned sour when her code was stolen and used for nefarious purposes, putting her on the FBI's radar... at least, if not for Marisa giving her a chance to fix the situation first. Kylie had to make a difficult decision and wear a wire before the end of the hour, all of which reminded me of what Travina Springer told CinemaBlend she was excited for fans to see in Season 2.

I spoke with Travina Springer ahead of the second season premiere about everything ranging from the cliffhanger with Rose's kidnapping (which you can revisit streaming with a Peacock subscription) to her "really magical" moment with Jesse L. Martin, and we got on the topic of Kylie and Marisa's relationship despite the latter's divorce from Alec. When I noted that a couple splitting up affects more than just those two people, Springer responded with thoughts that are as relevant after Episode 3 as they were prior to the premiere:

Exactly! It's a family thing. Everyone's affected by that. Sometimes you're challenged with, how do you navigate these other relationships, and what do you do? I think it's really beautifully done on this show, how people can still be friends and respect each other, and they can say, 'This relationship doesn't work in this particular way, but we can still have this type of relationship,' and it's just going to expand more in this season. I really can't wait for our audiences to see that part.

Kylie and Marisa were clearly still on good enough terms throughout the first season, which ended with the two set to spend even more time together with Kylie contracting with the FBI. In "Bad Blood," the younger Mercer sibling had to face that there are challenges as well as perks with working for the Bureau, and she was lucky to have a friend with the will and skill to help before her situation got too far out of hand.

All in all, the most recent episode was a great showcase for Kylie and Marisa as a duo; is there any wonder why Travina Springer can't wait for fans to see more of them? The actress shared her personal take on the pair sharing the screen together and working with co-star Maahra Hill on the dynamic, saying:

I actually really love the friendship and sisterhood between Marisa and Kylie. I think that the writers have done just an excellent job of showcasing what a former sister-in-law relationship can look like after divorce, because it's a real experience for some people. How do you navigate that relationship after a separation like that? And I think it's really nice. This season we really get to see how close they are and how they support and show up for each other. I think that's just really wonderful for Marisa's character and for Kylie's.

Given that Alec's relationship with Rose seems like it could survive just about anything after the events of "Bad Blood," perhaps we'll get to see more of Kylie and Marisa than we do of either woman with Alec. Only time will tell on that front, but Travina Springer certainly wasn't kidding about Season 2 showing that closeness between the two former in-laws. Based on the promo for the next episode, however, preventing a death at a formal event may rely almost entirely on the teamwork of the exes.

Check out Maahra Hill as Marisa and the former Law & Order actor as Alec dressed to the nines to solve a crime:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Irrational 2x04 Promo "Formal Ties" (HD) Jesse L. Martin series - YouTube Watch On

New episodes of The Irrational air on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, immediately following installments of The Voice Season 26. You can also revisit the serialized story of Season 1 and/or the first few episodes of Season 2 streaming on Peacock now.