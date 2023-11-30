The Masked Singer: After 'All Or Nothing' Performance, Ashley Parker Angel Explains Why He Won’t Reunite With O-Town
It's not now, and possibly never.
The Masked Singer's latest Season 10 episode was one to remember, and while the Group A final's stunning upset was the conversation of the night, we also saw another talented competitor fall short. S'more was unmasked as former O-Town singer Ashley Parker Angel, and while he graced the audience with a stunning rendition of "All Or Nothing" before his exit, Angel told CinemaBlend a reunion with the boy band is not in the cards for his future.
In an time where even *NSYNC reunited for Trolls: Band Together, Ashley Parker Angel has rebuffed opportunities to rejoin O-Town for reunion tours for a while now. Angel was gracious enough to talk to me about the circumstances that led to that initial decision and how even The Masked Singer's performance hasn't changed his thoughts on a return:
Ashley Parker Angel had a chance to compete against The Masked Singer's Cow, as well as someone I've thought will be the eventual winner since Episode 2, Gazelle. For now, he's content with that experience and his performances as S'More, all of which can be revisited by O-Town fans who missed out with a Hulu subscription.
As for what the singer and former Making The Band winner is doing now, Ashley Parker Angel has found a new calling as a celebrity fitness and lifestyle coach. Angel spoke about his business High Level Performance Academy, and how he's now connecting with fans of his music in a different way:
While he didn't make it to the end, Ashley Parker Angel got about as complete of an experience as someone competing on The Masked Singer could ask for. This included being a part of the premiere episode, which felt like a throwback to Season 1, which I really appreciated. To make it all the way to the Group A final was impressive, especially since it seems the finale will ultimately see Cow and Gazelle competing again for the win.
Some competitors like Tyler Posey felt some tension following their elimination, but Ashley Parker Angel seemed at peace with how it went down. Now he's back to work coaching people on changing their lives, and thinks that paired with his special performance on The Masked Singer satiated any potential urge to want to reunite with his fellow boy band members:
The Masked Singer panel figured out Ashley Parker Angel ahead of his unmasking, and it's largely thanks to Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg getting back to form on her guessing game after the unexpected trend of Ken Jeong guessing Season 10 contestants correctly. Angel told CinemaBlend he wasn't shocked the actress guessed him, especially with her husband Donnie Wahlberg's connection to the boy band universe via New Kids On The Block.
Season 10 will roll on with the Group B and C finals and then the two-hour finale to crown the winner of The Masked Singer. This is shaping up to be one of the most competitive seasons yet, so I can't wait to see who emerges as the winner of the other groups.
The Masked Singer airs on Fox on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see who else will be in the finale and for other surprises in Season 10 as we travel through the back half of the season.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mick contains multitudes and balances his time reporting on big happenings in the world of Star Trek, the WWE, reality television, and other sci-fi shows.
Most Popular
By Mick Joest
By Mike Reyes
By Riley Utley
By Ryan LaBee
By Dirk Libbey