The Masked Singer’s Janel Parrish Sends Thanks To Ken Jeong After He Was Shocked She Wasn’t Constance Wu

The Masked Singer Season 10 recently concluded, and it was a super-sized season finale featuring four contestants, all battling for the top position. Despite being my frontrunner to win since Episode 2, Gazelle did not advance, and Ken Jeong was eager to see them unmasked. Jeong was mainly thrilled because he was sure he'd be saying hello to friend and actress Constance Wu. So, how did Janel Parrish feel when her mask came off and she shocked Jeong? CinemaBlend was lucky enough to find out.

I had the honor of speaking to Janel Parrish about her time on The Masked Singer, which featured a near-elimination in the Group A final before she pushed to the finale only to fall short of eventual winner Ne-Yo. What I wanted to know most was how Parrish felt when Ken Jeong gave his heartfelt speeches about Constance Wu and her career, knowing he would be shocked when she was unmasked. Here's what she had to say:

He would have bet his entire life savings that I was Constance Wu [laughs]. And that's why I made the joke when the mask came off. I was like, ‘I'm sorry, I'm not her, but thank you for being my champion.' And I mean, [he's] the sweetest, like he truly was moved by my voice every time I sang. That was real. I could see it. I could feel it. Wow. I mean, thank you, Ken. Thank you. Thank you for your love.

Even if she wasn't Constance Wu, Janel Parrish still managed to wow Ken Jeong with her singing. She also managed to wow the judges enough to be saved ahead of the finale after losing to accomplished pop singer Ne-Yo, which is a huge accomplishment in itself. This is especially true for an actress like Parrish, who is more commonly known as a former cast member of Pretty Little Liars than a singer.

Janel Parrish's run was just one of the elements that made Season 10's finale one of the most memorable to date, as bittersweet as it was. It's hard not to be bummed out realizing this could be the final time the celebrity panel is together. As a fan who watched since Season 1, it won't feel the same watching Season 11 without Nicole Scherzinger . I could always rewatch her on previous seasons with my Hulu subscription, but it will just feel different when the new season finally kicks off in 2024.

With a vacant spot on the celebrity panel, it would be cool to see past competitors like Janel Parrish and others return to critique the contestants after their performances. One thing I think The Masked Singer could improve on going forward is bringing on guests who can provide more perspective on what the contestants have to go through while they're still wearing the mask. People like Parrish, who wore a Gazelle costume from the start to the finish, would be great at that, so hopefully there's time to include them in the fun.

The Masked Singer Season 10 is over, but Season 11 is on the way to Fox in 2024. Here's hoping the new season can deliver on the thrills we saw in Season 10 because the bar is as high as it has ever been for the cast and crew to deliver.