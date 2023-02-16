The Masked Singer’s Mustang Blames Last-Minute Changes For That Early Elimination, But Says ‘No Hard Feelings’
CinemaBlend learned about how The Mustang was a part of the premiere at the last minute.
Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer's Season 9 premiere. Read at your own risk!
The Masked Singer is back for Season 9, and boy, this was the greatest premiere since Season 3 kicked things off with Lil Wayne in a robot costume. The Fox series really pulled some star power for the episode as audiences saw two big stars sent home. The Gnome was unmasked and revealed to be actor Dick Van Dyke, and The Mustang ended up being country singer Sara Evans. Evans lost a very close showdown to Medusa, and later told CinemaBlend that she wasn't even supposed to be there. Furthermore, the singer made a case that she would've advanced had it not been for some last-minute changes.
I had the opportunity to speak to Sara Evans ahead of The Masked Singer Season 9 about her experience during the premiere. I told Evans I was surprised to see her perform Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again" rather than a country ballad once I learned her identity and asked why she chose to sing that rather than something from her genre. Evans explained to me that she actually originally wasn't supposed to sing Whitesnake or even be there:
The Masked Singer's viewers should give Sara Evans all the credit in the world for hopping in at the last minute and making it to the final round, given all she had going against her. Not all performers might feel comfortable or would want to perform a song on television they only just learned the day prior, so kudos to her for making it as far as she did.
While Whitesnake wasn't her choice to perform, Sara Evans did say that she wouldn't have chosen something more comfortable like a country song to perform on The Masked Singer. Evans talked about her interest in singing all sorts of songs from different genres and how performing "Here I Go Again" was an "opportunity" for her:
Sara Evans was proud of her performances, the other of which was part of Rihanna's "Diamonds." The panel admitted it was a tough call to decide who would stay between the dueling performances of Mustang and Medusa, but ultimately Medusa edged out a win and advanced. Unfair eliminations are nothing new in The Masked Singer, and Evans should at least be grateful she didn't lose her mask or something during her performance.
Had The Masked Singer saved Sara Evans for its upcoming episode dedicated to the talented music group Abba, things might've been different. I asked Evans if she felt she would've advanced further had she started the competition under the original plan of Mustang making her debut in Episode 2, and the singer confidently believed that would be the case:
Win or lose, Sara Evans has nothing to be ashamed of after The Masked Singer's Season 9 premiere. This was one of the most competitive season premieres the show has had in a very long time, so I think those watching live or on streaming with their Hulu subscription are in for some wild singing showdowns as the weeks continue. I'm not too psyched about the polarizing double-eliminations returning, but that's not going to make or break my overall enjoyment of the season.
Catch new episodes of The Masked Singer on Fox on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This season is already off to a great start with shocking reveals, so I'm really hoping to see even more big names as we continue.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mick likes good television, but also reality television. He grew up on Star Wars, DC, Marvel, and pro wrestling and loves to discuss and dissect most of it. He’s been writing online for over a decade and never dreamed he’d be in the position he is today.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.