'The Matrix Resurrections' Interviews With Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II & More
By Eric Eisenberg , Hannah Saulic published
'The Matrix Resurrections' stars, including Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, discuss 'The Matrix 4' with us in our spoiler-free interviews.
The Matrix Resurrections stars Keanu Reeves (Neo), Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Morpheus), Jessica Henwick (Bugs), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Sati) and Jonathan Groff (Smith) discuss The Matrix 4 in this spoiler-free interview with CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg.
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro
- 00:30 - How Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss Prepared For The Most Insane Stunt In The Matrix Resurrections
- 01:48 - Yahya Abdul-Mateen II & Jonathan Groff Praise Keanu Reeves' On-Set Behavior
- 03:45 - Jessica Henwick Reveals The Cool Prop She Kept, And Teaches Priyanka Chopra A Lesson
- 05:16 - Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss On Revisiting The Original Matrix Trilogy Prior To Resurrections
- 06:07 - Jessica Henwick & Priyanka Chopra Talk First-Day Jitters Joining The Matrix Franchise
- 07:08 - How Yahya Abdul-Mateen II And Jonathan Groff Reflected On Laurence Fishburne And Hugo Weaving’s Work
- 09:10 - Lana Wachowski Wanted Jessica Henwick’s Bugs To Give Clint Eastwood Energy
- 09:53 - Priyanka Chopra Discusses Inspirations And Approaches To Playing Sati
- 10:58 - How The Matrix Resurrections Came To Feature That Fun Chad Stahelski Cameo
NJ native who calls LA home; lives in a Dreamatorium. A decade-plus CinemaBlend veteran; endlessly enthusiastic about the career he’s dreamt of since seventh grade.
