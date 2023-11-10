The Morning Show Showrunner Explains Billy Crudup Getting Another Musical Number For Season 3: ‘It Was Very Moving’
The Morning Show once again surprised fans in Season 3 by giving Billy Crudup a musical number.
Various streaming services are currently duking it out for subscribers and acclaim, and Apple TV+ is certainly on that. Apple’s had a great success with The Morning Show, which recently wrapped its third season on the air. One of the biggest scene stealers continues to be Billy Crudups’ Cory Ellison. And TMS’ showrunner Charlotte Stoudt recently spoke to CinemaBlend about why Crudup got another musical number for Season 3.
In one of the first episodes of The Morning Show (which is available with an Apple+ subscription), Billy Crudup and Jennifer Aniston shocked audiences by duetting to “Not While I’m Around” from Sweeney Todd. It was one of the many surprising moments from Season 1, and I was shook when this season Crudup once again started crooning, playing piano in the process. I had the privilege of speaking with Stoudt about her work as Showrunner on Season 3, where I couldn’t resist asking about this trend of musical numbers for Cory. She told me,
Some points were made. The two songs definitely have super different ones, although they both allow Billy Crudup to belt it out with another character. And given the various twists from Season 3’s finale, I can only imagine what song is in Cory Ellison’s heart nowadays.
In Season 1 of The Morning Show, “Not While I’m Around” served as a public statement that Cory wasn’t intended on screwing over Jennifer Aniston’s Alex (who gave Friends vibes this season) after Mitch’s controversy. But when he sings “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” with his mother in Season 3, it’s a tragic reflection on how lost their relationship truly is. Later in our same conversation, she revealed the surprisingly emotional response by the crew. As she put it,
How sweet is that? There’s something about music that has the power to pierce the soul, and that’s seemingly why there’s now a runner on The Morning Show that features Billy Crudup’s vocals. Let’s get Cory into a drunken karaoke scene next season. And yes, The Morning Show was renewed for Season 4.
Charlotte Stoudt joined The Morning Show for Season 3 as the showrunner, and had some challenges like the absence of Steve Carell’s Mitch Kessler. But the show ended up having a really satisfying story, with major payoffs in the final two episodes in particular. And with the SAG-AFTRA strike over, let’s get this insane cast back together for more episodes ASAP!
The Morning Show is streaming in its entirety now on Apple TV+. Be sure to check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Most Popular
By Megan Behnke
By Riley Utley
By Megan Behnke