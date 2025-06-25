'I Don’t Want To Sound Woo Woo’: Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein Drops An F-Bomb While Explaining Why He Warmed Up To The Idea Of Making Season 4

About two years after Ted Lasso’s Season 3 finale and the presumed ending of the Apple TV+ comedy, it was announced that the series will indeed be returning. It’s unknown when, and we don't know who will be part of it yet, but the fact that Season 4 is actually happening is cause for celebration. For a while, it was hard to tell if another season was possible, but luckily, fans won’t have to wonder any longer. Now, Roy Kent himself, Brett Goldstein, is revealing why he eventually warmed up to doing another season, and his explanation obviously included an f-bomb.

Not only is Goldstein part of the Ted Lasso cast as Roy Kent, but he is also a writer on the show. So he’s part of the team that's making decisions about where this next story will go. Now, while talking about Season 4 of Ted Lasso on Vulture’s Good One podcast with Jesse David Fox, the Emmy winner opened up about why he warmed up to the idea of returning to Richmond, saying:

I think it’s to do with the people and the characters and the actors. You have this plan, but then this world starts to build in front of you, and you fall in love with things you didn’t know you’d fall in love with. I don’t want to sound woo woo, but I do mean this. You still have to stay open to the signs. You always have a plan, but the plan will change because someone is different and what everyone brings. So yes, we’ve stuck to that plan, but there’s so many new, wonderful things within it, that it’s like, ‘Oh, we could [do more]. I think, I don’t know, do you want to hang out in that world anymore? And if so, it’s only worth doing if you’re going to do it as well [as you’ve done] if not better.'

For a while, it was assumed that Season 3 of Ted Lasso was it, but even though some stories were wrapped up, it was clear that the door wasn't fully closed, and there was potential for a fourth installment or spinoffs. Not only was there still interest within the cast, but fans probably kept their hopes up, too, that something would happen, no matter how much time had passed.

Now, even though not much has been shared about what exactly Ted Lasso Season 4 will consist of, it’s clear that there are some exciting ideas churning, and Goldstein dropped an appropriate f-bomb while explaining it:

When the idea is there, if you remain open to it and the idea comes, you’re like, ‘Oh! That’s a good one.’ But then you’re like, ‘Fuck! Maybe there is more.’

When previously asked about returning for Ted Lasso Season 4, Goldstein used an analogy about a dead cat coming back to life, and it was weirdly fitting. You have to move on, but you still hope and pray that somehow it gets brought back to life because a part of you knows this shouldn’t be the end. In the case of the cat, it wasn't dead. And in the case of Ted Lasso, even after saying goodbye, they still returned for another round.

Now, the wait for Season 4 could be a long one, but fans have already been waiting for almost two years for news on a fourth season. So, waiting a little bit longer for it to actually come out shouldn't be too painful. Additionally, more news about the new season is expected to be released as they continue developing it, so hopefully, we'll learn more about the cast and the plot sooner rather than later.

Ted Lasso continues to be one of the best shows on Apple TV+, so it’s not surprising that it’s finally coming back. It’s unknown when it will eventually return, but for now, fans can watch the first three seasons with an Apple TV+ subscription.