Jennifer Aniston's Look On The Morning Show Is Giving Friends Vibes, And I Need More Rachel Fashion Moments ASAP

Warning! Minor spoilers ahead for The Morning Show’s Season 3 episode “The Stanford Student,” from October 11.

Jennifer Aniston sure raised the temperature in rooms all over America in the latest episode of The Morning Show, when her character Alex Levy got hot and heavy with billionaire Paul Marks, fulfilling Jon Hamm’s promise of a “juicy” story between the two. Before the clothes came off, however, I was already excited, after the fictional broadcaster appeared in an outfit that was giving some strong Friends vibes. With Aniston’s Rachel Green being quite the trendsetter back in the '90s and early 2000s with her chic fashion sense and famous haircut, I need more of that energy in Alex’s wardrobe ASAP.

The Morning Show is in full swing for Season 3, which is fully embracing its soap opera side , and “The Stanford Student” opened with news breaking about Paul Marks moving to purchase the always-embattled UBA network. However, I found myself distracted by Alex’s outfit, which seemed all too familiar to this Friends fan. Have a look for yourself at a Rachel Green look from 2003 next to one from the popular Apple TV+ series two decades later:

(Image credit: Max/Apple TV+)

While not exactly the same top, the short-sleeved black sweater over a white button-up that Alex Levy wore on The Morning Show is very similar to Rachel Green’s look in the Friends Season 10 episode “The One with the Late Thanksgiving.” Jennifer Aniston’s hair is even similar in the side-by-side images, with that classic ‘90s side part, albeit with a few more waves than 20 years ago.

The entire cast of Friends rocked some pretty iconic outfits back in the day, but it was Jennifer Aniston who became the most emulated. Even Reese Witherspoon — her co-star and co-EP on The Morning Show who also guest-starred as her sister on Friends — copped to getting The Rachel haircut .

With some of the fashion trends of that era starting to come back around, I am now desperate to see Jennifer Aniston’s current character attempt some of the looks that Rachel perfected at the turn of the 21st century. Although I’m not sure this crop top paired with a plaid kilt and knee-high socks is quite Alex’s style:

(Image credit: Max)

Rachel Green was kind of known for her plaid skirts, and who could forget those sleeveless turtlenecks? But when it comes to Friends fashion, I live for the day that we see Jennifer Aniston introduce overalls into Alex Levy’s wardrobe. Do you think the UBA host could pull off this look?

(Image credit: Max)

Obviously Jennifer Aniston would still look amazing in such an ensemble, but I can’t personally imagine Alex going anywhere that would allow her to be so casual. Who knows, though, since wild things seem to be in store for her now that Paul Marks has come into her life. We’ll just have to see if The Morning Show draws any more inspiration for Jennifer Aniston’s character from her Friends days, with new episodes available to stream each Wednesday with an Apple TV+ subscription .