As The Morning Show Is Renewed For Season 4, Jennifer Aniston Shares Sweet Post For All Her ‘Friends’ Including Reese Witherspoon And Courteney Cox

Fans of The Morning Show are still waiting to see our favorite UBA TV personalities return to Apple TV+ for Season 3 , but already Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have gotten good news about the future of their workplace drama . The Morning Show has been renewed for a fourth season, and while Aniston’s character Alex Levy seems to constantly be on edge with her colleagues, the actress has no such problems in real life, and she took some time to celebrate her cherished friendships.

News of The Morning Show’s Season 4 renewal comes with the news that the third season of the popular Apple TV+ series will premiere this fall, per TV Line . That’s still a long time to wait, as Season 2 concluded back in 2021. However, Jennifer Aniston has been doing her best to hold us over, taking us behind the scenes with some cute pics , and amid the latest update, she shared an Instagram montage celebrating her girlfriends, including Friends alum Courteney Cox and The Morning Show co-star and fellow executive producer Reese Witherspoon. Check it out:

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The post started with audio from Friends in which Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel says, “Yeah, I got my girls,” before a number of images of the actress’ loved ones. First came a video of her with Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, and it’s always heartwarming to see how close the ladies of Friends still are . That was followed by photos of Jennifer Aniston with the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Jodie Turner-Smith, Sandra Bullock, Drew Barrymore and more. The feeling seemed to be mutual, as several of her girlfriends commented:

Courteney Cox: Thank God for you!!♥️♥️♥️

Reese Witherspoon: Amen, sister !! So grateful to have YOU in my life ! ❤️

Kate Hudson: ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Jodie Turner-Smith: 💞💞💞💞💞💞

Kelly Rizzo: Indeed!

Rita Wilson: ❤️❤️❤️

Jennifer Aniston is well-known for showing love for the people around her , and has continued to support her The Morning Show co-stars , as they’ve worked on other projects during the show’s hiatus.

When we last caught up with the employees of the fictional talk show, it was late 2021, and Jennifer Aniston’s Alex was battling COVID and cancel culture . Meanwhile things were heating up between Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley and Laura Peterson (Julianna Margulies), when Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) professed his love, and the rest of the UBA crew was about to embark on the unenviable journey of figuring out how to produce their show remotely — and with seemingly no anchors, after Daniel Henderson (Desean Terry) quit.

The Morning Show has been known to take its stories straight from the headlines, with Season 1 revolving around the #MeToo movement, and Season 2 tackling the early days of the pandemic. Nearly two years will have passed when Season 3 hits the 2023 TV schedule , so it’s probably safe to assume there will be a similar jump in time in order to capture the most relevant current affairs (and former GMA3 co-host Amy Robach seemed to have some ideas of what that could be).