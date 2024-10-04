The Penguin Director Tells Us Episode 2 References A Very Popular Batman Graphic Novel ‘On Purpose,’ And Now I Have A Good Idea Where The Batman 2 Is Going

When speaking with The Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFranc at the start of the new HBO show, she made it clear that the show – while creating its own story – was working to create a bridge between Matt Reeves’ masterful The Batman and his anticipated sequel, The Batman: Part 2. So, while audiences enjoy the introduction of the diabolical Sofia Falcone and chew over the expansion of the Gotham turf war between Oswald Cobb (Colin Farrell) and the rest of the crime bosses, we also pay close attention to any teases that might point to the direction of Reeves’ sequel… which still won’t arrive until 2026 .

With all of that in mind, one particular line of dialogue caught my ear in The Penguin Episode 2. Oz is still trying to distract Sofia from the scent of the fact that he murdered Alberto Falcone, Sofia’s brother. Oz needs to set up a patsy for the death, which he manages to do by episode’s end.

But throughout the episode, we continue to see how the devastating flood created by The Riddler (Paul Dano) at the end of The Batman affects the different communities in Gotham. When Oz hosts Eve Kaerlo (Carmen Ejogo) and her squad at his apartment – to eat tacos loaded with cilantro!!! – one of the sex workers asks Oz’s protege Victor (Rhenzy Feliz) where he’s from. He mentions he’s from Crown Point, a neighborhood seriously affected by the flood. And she responds that it’s like “no man’s land” down there now.

If you happen to be an avid reader of Batman comics, your ears undoubtedly perked up.

In 1999, DC Comics launched a massive crossover event in its various Batman comics called “No Man’s Land.” The story took place in Gotham after an earthquake leveled huge sections of the city. The federal government ended up cutting Gotham off from the rest of the country, and the entire territory became a lawless wasteland. In the wake of the earthquake, various criminal elements claimed areas of Gotham as their own. Eventually, Batman worked to take down noted criminals like The Penguin, Two-Face, The Mad Hatter and more. Was that line of dialogue included in The Penguin to suggest that the comic-rooted No Man’s Land could inspire Matt Reeves’ sequel, The Batman: Part 2?

Following the airing of The Penguin Episode 2, I had the opportunity to ask director Craig Zobel about the inclusion of that line. When I asked if it was an intentional nod to the famous comic-book storyline, and a possible tease of stories to come, Zobel told CinemaBlend:

No, that was… I mean, Lauren is super well-versed. And so I think she’s writing those things on purpose, for sure.

As you watch The Penguin, and watch Oz maneuver Gotham in the wake of the flood, you will start to see a clear divide between the areas that are struggling, and the neighborhoods like where the Falcone family lives. It’s not impacted by the damage. We don’t see Bruce Wayne, but I’d gather that Wayne Manor is intact, as well. And as Craig Zobel and I continued discussing the possibility of Reeves and company exploring this social divide, the director told me that’s what it was about The Penguin that intrigued him in the first place. Zobel told me:

That was the attraction of the show to me, that it was talking about these class struggles that obviously always happen. We just don't see that as often, or I can't think of that many examples of … maybe there's some in the Marvel universe, like after the Sokovia Accords or something. Maybe there are hints of that. But to talk about the aftermath of these things, and what they are, is a fascinating, unexplored area. I really particularly think it fits, and is important, inside of the Batman world. Because there is a lot to talk about with class in the Batman world that I feel is maybe under explored.