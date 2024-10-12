The Penguin’s Production Designer Tells Us About How Her Firsthand Experience During A Natural Disaster Inspired Her Version Of Gotham
That explains so much.
The Penguin is very much a show about Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobb. However, upon watching the first few episodes of the new HBO series on the 2024 TV schedule, it’s easy to pick up that it’s also a cast study of Gotham City as a whole and how the metropolis is still dealing with the impact of The Riddler’s flood. The way the city looks just days after The Batman ending was largely inspired by firsthand experiences with natural disasters.
In the first episode of the series, which does a great job of setting up Oswald Cobb’s journey, we also see that while some areas of Gotham were seemingly unaffected by the disaster, others were left in ruins or still under water nearly a week after the great flood. CinemaBlend recently spoke with production designer Kalina Ivanov, who revealed to us that she channeled her firsthand experiences to build a city of haves and have-nots to drive home a lot of the messages of the series:
Touching back on The Penguin, Ivanova explained that she and her team wanted to show the destruction caused by the flood and the dichotomy between the rich and poor in Gotham and how the lower class was disproportionately impacted by The Riddler’s attack:
In addition to pulling from her own experiences, Ivanov, who’s also working on the upcoming Peacemaker Season 2, revealed that she conducted a great deal of research to create this destroyed and divided Gotham for the new show. This involved everything from floods in Germany to Hurricane Katrina, which brought an unparalleled level of destruction to New Orleans and the Gulf Coast in August 2005. She explained:
All of these firsthand experiences, countless hours of research, and planning all worked together to create a TV show setting that not only looks like it’s on par with the movie that preceded it but also like it’s part of the aftermath of a real disaster.
New episodes of The Penguin air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and for anyone with a Max subscription.
Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop barking at the mailman, or chatting about professional wrestling to his wife. Writing gigs with school newspapers, multiple daily newspapers, and other varied job experiences led him to this point where he actually gets to write about movies, shows, wrestling, and documentaries (which is a huge win in his eyes). If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.