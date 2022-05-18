The Resident Co-Showrunner Breaks Down Season 5 Finale's Flashbacks With Nic And Conrad, Plus Conrad 'Following His Heart' In Season 6
Conrad has a big choice to make after the Season 5 finale, and co-showrunner Andrew Chapman opened up about the episode.
Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS ahead for the Season 5 finale of The Resident, called “Neon Moon.”
The emotional fifth season of The Resident has come to an end, after 23 episodes of heartbreak, triumph, catharsis, and even the occasional medical breakthrough. The finale brought the season full circle with the return of Emily VanCamp for some flashbacks that reunited her with Matt Czuchry to provide some closure for the Nic/Conrad relationship. Those flashbacks set up Conrad to make a big choice about what romance he wants to pursue next, and co-showrunner Andrew Chapman broke down the approach to the flashbacks as well as Conrad "following his heart" for the sixth season.
Andrew Chapman, who also revealed that the team at the show was already planning for the sixth season before the official renewal news, shared his expectation that fans would be “intrigued” that Conrad “doesn't make a choice on camera between the two women” even after he realizes that he’s ready to move on from Nic. The co-showrunner shared with CinemaBlend how the writers worked on the flashbacks to give Conrad closure without feeling like he was moving on too soon, saying:
The finale didn’t pull focus from the closure with Nic by revealing Conrad’s choice for who he wasn’t to pursue next, and even fans who are dying to know who he picks can rest easy knowing that Season 6 is officially happening to reveal what he has in mind next. Andrew Chapman elaborated on the process of crafting the flashbacks to close one story while setting up some new ones for Season 6:
Emily VanCamp’s performance as Nic was as natural as if she’d never left, so she and Matt Czuchry recaptured the chemistry that made them so popular with viewers over the first four seasons. The flashbacks also weren’t to a huge moment in their lives or their relationship, but rather just to their first night out after Gigi was born.
There was a little bit of squabbling over a misunderstanding when she spotted Conrad getting a very friendly hug from another woman, but it was overall a nice cap to their relationship that ended on such a heartbreaking note with her death. As it turns out, finding the right balance with those scenes wasn’t easy for the writers, as Andrew Chapman shared:
Conrad was experiencing these flashbacks throughout the episode, before the culmination with the memory of them in bed together when they discussed moving on if the other died. The trip down memory lane over the course of an hour might not have worked if he was remembering something huge or intense from their relationship. The writers came to an important conclusion about how to handle those scenes, as Chapman continued:
After Conrad’s confession to Billie that the memory of Nic always led him to put his walls up whenever he tried to move on, honoring her while also seeing a path forward was an important step for him. Now, whether or not Billie has a part to play in how he decides to move on remains to be seen. The finale set up Conrad’s last move in Season 5 in a way that he could have been approaching either her or Cade, and fans may have a hard time figuring out who his heart is set on at this point.
So, who is the first woman to truly capture Conrad’s heart after the death of his wife and mother of his child? The Resident hasn’t given that away just yet, but according to the co-showrunner, Conrad has already made his choice. When I asked if he’s just following his heart or has a pro and con list about the two women, Andrew Chapman said:
Season 5 ended on more of a bittersweet note than Season 4 did last year, when Nic had given birth to Gigi with no complications and there was no sign that The Resident would have to say goodbye to her in Season 5. Still, Conrad’s journey of loss, grieving, and recovery came full circle with this finale. His future is looking brighter than it has for a long time, and hopefully his next romance goes smoothly. Whether that’s likely with complicated “cowboy” Cade or the more maternal Billie will be revealed in Season 6.
The Resident is expected to return with Season 6 (and Conrad’s choice) in the fall, although the medical drama as well as 9-1-1 received delayed renewals after some uncertainty that mean they weren’t on Fox’s initial schedule for the beginning of the 2022-2023 TV season. For now, check out our spring TV finale schedule for when more TV shows are ending for the season, and feel free to spend hiatus rewatching earlier seasons of The Resident with a Hulu subscription.
