The Resident: Cade's Father Complicates Her Recovery In Front Of Conrad In New Episode Clip

The Resident is quickly approaching its Season 5 finale , and the episodes leading up have already been delivering finale-worthy twists. Luckily, Cade’s grave injury when she was shot didn’t result in her death or in a cliffhanger to leave fans hanging all summer, and the next episode on May 10 will reveal her recovery after the arrival of her father. In a new episode clip (seen above), Cade’s dad is trying to encourage his daughter in her recovery while Conrad oversees, but she makes it clear that their relationship is extremely complicated.

Dr. Ian Sullivan arrived at Chastain as quickly as he could to donate his very rare blood type to his daughter when she seemed doomed to die from her injuries in the previous episode (which you can check out with a Hulu subscription), although Conrad and Co. luckily found a way to save her through other means. He didn’t just pack his bags and head back to his other hospital, however, and Cade doesn’t seem altogether thrilled that he’s there. Even before he presented her with banana pudding that could have killed her in the clip!

Her father’s return is clearly already complicating her situation as she struggles to face her fears of leaving her hospital room after nearly being killed. It seems to go a lot deeper than just Cade being “stubborn,” although she didn’t seem to appreciate his offhand diagnosis of PTSD. Conrad, for his part, doesn’t seem to immediately pick up on Cade’s feelings about her father, as she admitted that she “practically raised myself.”

It’s hard to blame Conrad, as Ian’s charm seems to be one of his defining qualities , but if confusing a banana allergy with a strawberry allergy isn’t a tipoff about their relationship, I’m not sure what is! It is a good sign that Cade is feeling well enough to get back to some of her old ways, even if she’s not feeling too confident about getting back on her feet and walking around. In the episode – fittingly called “The Proof Is in The Pudding” – her dad will also be stepping in to assist in a surgery, so he won’t be giving her all his attention even though he’s still at Chastain.

“The Proof Is in The Pudding” is the penultimate episode of The Resident’s fifth season, so fans definitely won’t want to miss the full story of what happens with Cade and her dad, as well as the rest of the characters. The finale next week will feature the return of none other than Emily VanCamp, who reprises her role as Nic for some flashbacks that could help Conrad realize how he can move on from the heartbreaking death of his wife.