'The Rings of Power' Season 2 Interviews with Morfydd Clark, Charlie Vickers, Daniel Weyman & More
Watch our exclusive interviews with "The Rings of Power's" biggest cast members.
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is back and bigger than ever with Season 2, and CinemaBlend got the chance to break down some of our favorite scenes and chat with its biggest stars. Watch as Morfydd Clark ("Galadriel"), Charlie Vickers ("Halbrand/Sauron"), Markella Kavenagh ("Nori Brandifoot"), Daniel Weyman ("The Stranger"), Megan Richards ("Poppy Proudfellow"), Ismael Cruz Cordova ("Arondir"), Charles Edwards ("Lord Celebrimbor"), Benjamin Walker ("High King Gil-galad"), Sam Hazeldine ("Adar"), Showrunner Patrick McKay and Executive Producer Lindsey Weber answer all our burning questions.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro
00:21 - Which 'Lord Of The Rings' Character Would The Cast Act Like If They Got A Ring?
05:02 - 'LOTR' and Horror? The Show's EPs Discuss Sauron's Effect On Celebrimbor
07:07 - Will We See Galadriel And Adar Working Together This Season?
08:11 - If Poppy And Nori Could Go Visit Any Other 'LOTR' Storyline, Where Would They Go?
09:33 - SPOILERS AHEAD
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
09:37 - 'Rings of Power' Stars Weigh In On The Names They Gave 'The Stranger'
10:38 - Charlie Vickers & Patrick McKay On Sauron Getting To Say The Franchise AND Show Name In Episode 2
13:23 - Charles Edwards On Filming Sauron's Epic Introduction As Annatar
14:21 - Benjamin Walker Uses An Elvish Curse Word To Describe Elrond's Waterfall Jump
15:51 - How Morfydd Clark Feels About Galadriel And Elrond Being At Odds This Season
17:12 - 'Medic Over Here!' Daniel Weyman Breaks Down Filming That Crazy Tornado Scene
Katie was born and raised in St. Louis, and got her degree in Journalism even though she was the first to raise her hand when a professor asked "who here hates reporting?" She loves everything about video production, which probably stems from her obsession with movies and TV since she was young. When she's not dominating at Scene It? or scheming over the video team's workflow, she's probably snuggling with her dog or re-reading the Sarah J. Maas universe for the third time.