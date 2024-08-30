'The Rings of Power' Season 2 Interviews with Morfydd Clark, Charlie Vickers, Daniel Weyman & More

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is back and bigger than ever with Season 2, and CinemaBlend got the chance to break down some of our favorite scenes and chat with its biggest stars. Watch as Morfydd Clark ("Galadriel"), Charlie Vickers ("Halbrand/Sauron"), Markella Kavenagh ("Nori Brandifoot"), Daniel Weyman ("The Stranger"), Megan Richards ("Poppy Proudfellow"), Ismael Cruz Cordova ("Arondir"), Charles Edwards ("Lord Celebrimbor"), Benjamin Walker ("High King Gil-galad"), Sam Hazeldine ("Adar"), Showrunner Patrick McKay and Executive Producer Lindsey Weber answer all our burning questions.

Video Chapters:

00:00 - Intro

00:21 - Which 'Lord Of The Rings' Character Would The Cast Act Like If They Got A Ring?

05:02 - 'LOTR' and Horror? The Show's EPs Discuss Sauron's Effect On Celebrimbor

07:07 - Will We See Galadriel And Adar Working Together This Season?

08:11 - If Poppy And Nori Could Go Visit Any Other 'LOTR' Storyline, Where Would They Go?

09:33 - SPOILERS AHEAD

09:37 - 'Rings of Power' Stars Weigh In On The Names They Gave 'The Stranger'

10:38 - Charlie Vickers & Patrick McKay On Sauron Getting To Say The Franchise AND Show Name In Episode 2

13:23 - Charles Edwards On Filming Sauron's Epic Introduction As Annatar

14:21 - Benjamin Walker Uses An Elvish Curse Word To Describe Elrond's Waterfall Jump

15:51 - How Morfydd Clark Feels About Galadriel And Elrond Being At Odds This Season

17:12 - 'Medic Over Here!' Daniel Weyman Breaks Down Filming That Crazy Tornado Scene