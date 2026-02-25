‘He’s Such A Master’: How Harrison Ford Totally Stole Shrinking’s Les Misérables Scene From Jason Segel And Michael Urie
Michael Urie and Jason Segel were going for the Tony. Meanwhile, Harrison Ford was going for the Emmy.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Minor spoilers for Shrinking Season 3, Episode 5 are ahead! Read with caution, and stream the comedy with an Apple TV subscription.
You know, I never thought I’d experience Michael Urie and Jason Segel passionately singing Les Misérables, and I really never thought I’d see Harrison Ford reacting to it. However, that’s the goodness the latest episode of Shrinking to air on the 2026 TV schedule gave us. The scene gets even better, though, after you learn the story behind filming it and how the Paul actor totally stole the show from the two men who were doing the singing.
So, in Episode 5, Brian (Urie) and Jimmy (Segel) take Paul (Ford) to pick up his daughter, Meg (Lily Rabe). The stipulation Brian set to go along, though, was that he got to pick the music. That led to him and Jimmy giving a passionate cover of “The Confrontation” from Les Misérables, which the two actors were more than prepared to do, as Urie told me:
Meanwhile, while Urie and Segel were ready to sing their hearts out from the jump, Harrison Ford had absolutely no idea what was coming his way. So, both Paul and the actor who plays him were reacting to this incredibly committed cover of “The Confrontation.” Speaking to that point, the 2025 Emmy nominee said:
A post shared by Apple TV (@appletv)
A photo posted by on
Urie went on to explain that this was a special day of filming, because it's not every day you get to drive around Pasadena, California in an open-top car with Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. However, while he is thankful for the opportunity to ask the Indiana Jones star questions he was “too nervous” to before, what he’ll remember most from this experience is seeing the Paul actor react to the singing from the back seat.
Describing the first time he watched the scene after receiving the dailies for it, Urie told me that he and Segel were “acting [their] socks off” and “going to town” to play Valjean and Javert. Meanwhile, Ford sat silently in the back. However, he was doing more than that, as the Ugly Betty actor told me:
Listen, Harrison Ford got an Emmy nomination for playing Paul for a reason. While he can make us cry with his Shrinking monologues, he can also make us laugh until our sides hurt. This scene was an example of the latter, because his reactions mixed with Urie and Segel’s intense singing made for an absolutely perfect bit.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Explaining that further, as well as what he’s learned from Ford while working on Shrinking, Urie told me:
Apple TV+: $12.99 A Month With 7-Day Trial
Shinking airs weekly on Apple TV, so you'll need a subscription. You can get the first week for free. After that, it costs $12.99 per month.
Offer available globally, prices vary.
And he did. His reactions are top-tier, and his single line of “Did you guys make that up” brings the scene home. Truly, there have been some very funny moments in Shrinking that involve singing, and this has easily become one of the best.
Now, to watch these comedic actors at work, and to see if there are more hilarious moments like this one, make sure to watch new episodes of Shrinking every Wednesday on Apple TV.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.