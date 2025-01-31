Amid Neil Gaiman Controversy, The Fate Of Netflix's The Sandman Has Been Revealed
It's finally been clarified.
Back in August 2022, the TV adaptation of the acclaimed DC Comics series The Sandman was released to Netflix subscription holders and was met with positive critical reception. However, the show wasn’t greenlit for Season 2 until the following November, with most of the filming for the next batch of episodes occurring between late November 2023 and August 2024 following an interruption by the SAG-AFTRA strike. Since then though, it’s been unclear what exactly is the release plan is for The Sandman Season 2 and the show’s overall future. Well, today brings word that while Season 2 will indeed premiere on the 2025 TV schedule, that’ll mark the end of the series.
Per Variety, Netflix has decided to end The Sandman after just two seasons. This news comes in the wake of the sexual misconduct allegations that have been directed at Neil Gaiman, who wrote the original Sandman comic book series and worked on the TV show as an executive producer. However, the publication’s sources claim that even back in July 2024, before these allegations started making the rounds, The Sandman was already expected to end with Season 2 given how expensive it was to produce.
The Sandman showrunner Allan Heinberg had the following to say about the series ending in the below statement:
More to come...
