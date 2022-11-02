The Simpsons' Matt Selman On 'The End Of The Hedge Meme,' And Why SimpsonsWorld Makes More Sense Than Westworld
Spoilers below for The Simpsons’ “Treehouse of Horror XXXIII,” so be warned if you haven’t yet watched.
The Simpsons has been around long enough to the point where it seems theoretically possible that memes of the show’s classic bits have been shared online by more people than the ones who watched the episodes they came from. Thus, only a show with such a long and storied legacy could have possibly delivered anything like the “SimpsonsWorld” segment from this year’s “Treehouse of Horror XXXIII” special, which presented a Westworld-esque park for fans to hang out amongst their favorite characters and scenes. And yes, the plethora of callbacks and references included a fun twist on the famed hedge meme moment.
During the episode, a group of Simpsons fans barraged Host Homer, demanding he deliver the fan-favorite moment while chanting “Meme!” in his face. But he had the last laugh, soon forcing the fans into their own hedge-caused doom complete with unexplained bloodshed. When co-showrunner Matt Selman spoke with CinemaBlend about the dual “Treehouse” specials, I asked if he expected to get some wild reactions to bringing the hedge meme back into the show, and he responded with:
So in Matt Selman's mind, Homer's hedge moment is now as dead as the people who last entered it, at least within the continuity of this episode, which obviously doesn't tie into the overall loose AF canon. So then it's as dead as Maude Flanders, who is legitimately dead within the show's "real" world, though even she was brought back to die anew within the "Treehouse" special's fan-filled theme park.
Outside of aiming to put particular references to bed, Matt Selman was indeed enthused about putting SimpsonsWorld together alongside other members of the special's creative team, including Carolyn "The Carolynvisible Womine" Omine and Ryan "Kohcus Pocus" Koh, and wishes there were even more callbacks than the dozens and dozens that made it to the finished edit.
When I asked how difficult it was not to just spin an entire episode like that around an iconic one-off character like Hank Scorpio (who made an appearance with his flamethrower), Selman voiced his desire to have had an entire episode's runtime to devote to the Westworld parody.
As a fan of Westworld that has enjoyed a fair amount of darkly tinged amusement imagining how the HBO show's parks would go over in the real world, I can fully buy into Matt Selman's take below on why this version of a Simpsons theme park would be better suited for returning audiences than Delos' hyper-violent and sexualized attractions. Speaking to his own enjoyment of the sci-fi saga, the EP said:
And considering Matt Selman has been a Simpsons writer and producer for as many years as he has — he started on the show back in 1997 — and has been present throughout 25 years of Fox history, including the big Disney buyout, he obviously also has a slightly more cynical take on why the park would be a good idea for others beyond just the fans visiting.
Those who want to have fun, choose something Simpsons-related, and those who want to live out a life full of sin-adjacent acts, become a billionaire first. Sounds simple enough.
Matt Selman pointed out that the premiere party celebrating this year's pair of "Treehouse of Horror" specials did offer some fun examples by way of real-world versions of famed Simpsons moments, and he thinks those ideas would go a long way in pleasing fans if they were accessible to others.
While no one should expect Universal Studios to bring a huge overall to the Simpsons-focused areas of its theme parks — despite other animated fare getting snipped out — it's certainly a fun thought to consider. I would love to have some kind of go-kart ride using the show's most famous vehicles, from the Canyonero to The Homer. Maybe someone can do it in VR.
For those who haven’t yet watched the previous week’s take on Stephen King’s IT and the film adaptations, which featured its own bevy of references and fun moments, you can do so with a Hulu subscription.
The Simpsons airs every Sunday night on Fox at 8:00 p.m. ET, followed by new eps of The Great North, Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy. Head to our 2022 TV premiere schedule to see what else is heading to primetime soon.
