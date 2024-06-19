'I Get Why People Say It': Some Survivor Fans Say The Show Couldn't Exist Without Jeff Probst. How He Really Feels

Since it debuted back in 2000, Survivor has been considered one of the best reality shows of all time. The series usually airs two seasons per years on CBS (and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription), and is showing no signs of slowing down. There are some fans who think that the show wouldn't work without host/showrunner Jeff Probst, but he recently offered his two cents on that possibility. Let's break it all down.

With Survivor 46's finale in the rear view, fans are looking forward to the future of the reality competition series. In addition to counting down the days until Survivor 50's returning player season, there's been debate online about whether or not the show could continue if Jeff retired. Probst recently spoke to Variety about chatter about it not surviving without him, saying:

I don’t think that’s true at all. I get why people say it, because I’ve been the only face. But if I ever left ‘Survivor’ and it continued on, there are lots of types of people that could bring a whole new perspective to it. I wouldn’t suggest hiring a television host. I’d say hire a curious person, who’s interested in people … I always feel like the mistake that networks make is they hire a name or hire somebody based on how they look, and they don’t hire a producer. You should hire a producer who happens to work in front of the camera.

There you have it. It looks like Jeff Probst does think that someone else could take his role on Survivor sometime in the future. Although he's got some suggestions about who would be the right person for the job. And it doesn't include any television hosts or producers.

Jeff has hosted the best Survivor seasons, as well as ones that fans didn't love as much. And as such, he's been able to see a ton of very different personalities clash as they try to win Survivor's million dollar prize. And he thinks that a good host won't be thinking about the editing or producing of the story, but must be curious about the human condition instead.

Jeff Probst makes some great points, although his long tenure on the show definitely means that he wears his producer hat sometimes on Survivor. But the game is ever changing, and Probst likes observing its contestants so much that he brought snacks to Tribal Council during Season 46.

While he's indeed a beloved figure, some Survivor fans have been campaigning to see another host take over from Jeff Probst sooner rather than later. This type of fan passion is why the show continues to be so popular decades later. We'll just have to wait and see if Jeff ever actually departs his role.

Survivor will be back for Season 47 sometime in the fall. In the meantime, check the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.