Monarch Season 2 Turned My Possible Kong Frown Upside-Down In New Trailer

It won’t be too much longer until Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 premieres on the 2026 TV schedule and finally follows up on that wild Season 1 finale ending that aired two years ago. Mere minutes after Cate, May and Keiko returned from Axis Mundi and emerged onto Skull Island, Kong immediately showed up to wreak havoc on that stormy night. Seeing more of the giant gorilla is one of the main reasons I’ve been looking forward to the Apple TV subscription-exclusive show’s return, and the latest Monarch Season 2 trailer has eased a concern I had about Kong’s involvement.

I’ve been worried that the only time we’ll see Kong in Monarch Season 2 is in the premiere, as it’s not like the next batch of episodes are going to take place solely on Skull Island. Unlike Godzilla, Kong can’t just swim off to wherever he pleases, and since Season 2 takes place roughly seven years before the events of Godzilla vs. Kong, he hasn’t ventured into Hollow Earth yet. So once the main characters made it off Skull Island, then there wouldn’t be a need for the simian Titan anymore.

Apple TV: $12.99 A Month With 7-Day Trial

Sign up for Apple TV right now so you can watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and fellow hits like Severance, Slow Horses, Shrinking, and Ted Lasso. Pay $12.99 a month, with a 7-day trial. Offer available globally, prices vary.

Fortunately, that doesn’t seem like it’ll be the case at all. While we don’t know yet precisely when Cate, May, Keiko and the rest will depart Skull Island, this Monarch: Legacy of Monsters trailer shows that we will get to see Kong do more than just stomp around and be territorial. He will get to fight what looks like the mysterious Titan X, as will Godzilla. Kurt Russell’s Lee Shaw (who’s somehow still alive) outright says in the trailer that both those Titans will be needed to defeat this latest kaiju threat.

Now before anyone gets too excited, don’t count on Godzilla and Kong to team up against Titan X or any other giant monsters that emerge to cause trouble. Again, Godzilla vs. Kong happens further down on the MonsterVerse timeline, and even if they did cross paths prior to that 2021 movie, they certainly wouldn’t be willing to fight alongside each other. We’ll instead see them duke it out with Titan X separately, and I’m looking forward to seeing whether it’s Godzilla or Kong who kills this tentacled thing.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 premieres Friday, February 27 on Apple TV. Though there’s no word yet on whether Season 3 will happen, it has been announced that Wyatt Russell will reprise the younger Lee Shaw in a prequel spinoff set in the 1980s. You can also look forward to another Godzilla/Kong team-up when Godzilla x Kong: Supernova hits theaters on March 26, 2027.