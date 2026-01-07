The Deathclaw In Fallout’s Latest Episode Looks Absolutely Nuts. Walton Goggins Told Us What It Was Like On Set While Shooting
I would've loved to have been on set for these scenes.
Spoilers for the latest episode of Fallout Season 2, “Demon in the Snow,” lie ahead, so read on if you dare.
Fallout’s second season has officially reached the halfway mark, and this latest chapter in the violent, post-apocalyptic saga is only heating up amid the 2026 TV schedule. So far, viewers have seen some intriguing creatures within this show and, this week, they got a glimpse at the Deathclaw. To put it simply, the monsters look both terrifying and awesome from a production standpoint. CinemaBlend caught up with series star Walton Goggins, who opened up about filming the scenes that involved the massive beasts.
Those familiar with the video games on which this show is based are surely aware that Deathclaws are giant, reptilian creatures that can pretty much rip anything they come into contact with to shreds. During a flashback in the prologue of “Demon in the Snow,” Cooper Howard (the man who becomes the Ghoul) witnesses one of the monsters murder enemy operatives while at war and, in the present, he and Lucy run into one in Las Vegas at the end of this week's episode.
When it comes to more recent TV and film productions, it’s common for such grandiose monsters to be created solely with the use of visual effects. However, when CB asked Walton Goggins about them, he also emphasized how there’s a practical element to the imposing behemoths:
These may be some of the most gruesome and ambitious puppets I’ve ever seen. In all seriousness, though, I love the Fallout team’s commitment to practicality whenever possible. Because of that approach, the series’ heightened world feels incredibly tangible, and I’d imagine that also helps further immerse the actors on set as well. It sounds like Walton Goggins is quite impressed with these methods and, while sharing more thoughts, he recalled a monstrous scene from earlier in the season:
I honestly can’t help but echo Walton Goggins’ amazement over the video game adaptation, which has already been renewed for a third season at Prime Video. Goggins and co. also do a great job reacting to the mutant forces that have been created solely for the show. What also seems evident is that Goggins enjoyed working on the new season, between paying homage to his favorite movie during the season premiere and hanging out with the dog (known as Dogmeat).
As far as the Deathclaws go, the end of the fourth episode set the stage for Lucy and Ghoul to have a dangerous showdown in next week’s installment. Fans wanting to see how everything pans out should have a Prime Video subscription handy when the next Fallout episode drops on Wednesday, January 14, at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT.
