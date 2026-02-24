Invincible EPs Drop New Viltrumite-Related Details That Make Me Excited For Season 4

Invincible Season 4's premiere is rapidly approaching amid the 2026 TV schedule and, after the wild end to Season 3, I have a feeling fans are in for some major developments. Mark Grayson overcame a litany of insurmountable odds to protect Earth last time around, but after defeating one of the Viltrumite's top enforcers, there's no doubt the species will be sending much more his way and soon. And, luckily, we now have solid confirmation of that, which excites me.

SFX Magazine on CinemaBlend had a chance to speak to series creator Robert Kirkman and showrunner Simon Racioppa about Invincible Season 4, which they're dubbing "The Viltrumite War Season." Kirkman revealed what that meant and dropped some additional details that may be pleasing to fans:

More than any prior season, this is the Viltrumites’. That doesn’t just mean that the Viltrumites are showing up and doing cool or devastating stuff. It’s learning more about the Viltrumites than we ever really knew, to a certain extent, from reading the comics. Simon did a lot of excellent work figuring out little intricacies of their civilization, which was great because there’s been a portion of the audience every season that’s like, ‘When are we getting more Viltrumites?’ I think those people are going to be very happy with this season.

If war is on the table, then chances are fans will get to see more of Allen and Omni-Man's work in space, which sees them attempting to bring the dominant empire to its knees. I've been dying to see more of that and their potential new ally in Battle Beast.

As mentioned, comic-book readers will get more detailed context on the Viltrumites and their way of life. Racioppa explained more about that and how he worked to make the species feel feel like more than just the villains of this story. Based on the EP's sentiments, a lot of thought has been put into all this:

They don’t form relationships the way humans do. They don’t love the way humans do. But there’s still things that connect us to them and let the audience know that they have plans and want certain things. They’re real individuals, and we want to make sure they felt that way, making sure that their civilization and their desires made sense, at least to them. That’s something we explore through the season.

As someone who has, with all due respect, felt like the Viltrumites were a mix of Dragon Ball Z's Saiyans and Superman's Kryptonians, it'll be great for Invincible to find a way to distinguish them more from those other fictional species. I'd also love to better understand their intentions for galactic domination, even if I don't agree with how they go about it.

There's so much for Invincible Season 4 to tackle that I do genuinely worry about how much it can get to over its next stretch of episodes. There's Mark and Eve's relationship, the usual threats facing Earth, constant changes in the lives of other supporting heroes and the fact that GDA has Conquest alive and hiding in their base.

In fairness, Season 3 was also jam-packed with storylines, and Invincible found a way to put a bow on most of it in the end. So I have no reason to doubt Season 4 will have the same flawless execution, and I'll be waiting to stream every episode with my Prime subscription, just dying to know what happens next.

Be sure to tune into Prime Video on March 18th for the three-episode premiere of Invincible Season 4. I'm so ready to see the Viltrumites in action, and hope that Mark's new policy to do whatever it takes to protect Earth means he can really start using his full potential when it comes to his powers.