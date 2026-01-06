Fans Think They Know The MonsterVerse Franchise’s New Villain, And I’d Be So Down To See Godzilla And Kong Clash With Them

MonsterVerse fans don’t have much longer to wait for new stories set in this Titan-filled world, as the Apple TV subscription-exclusive series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters begins its second season next month on the 2026 TV schedule. The franchise’s next movie, however, is a much longer ways off, as Godzilla x Kong: Supernova doesn’t hit theaters until spring 2027. However, there are some fans who think they’ve figured out who the villain in the blockbuster will be, and I would absolutely be down to see Godzilla and Kong fight them.

This theory was born when it was noticed (via ScreenRant) that on the Writer’s Guild of America’s website directory, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, referred to by its working title Zeus, is adapting source material from “Godzilla” and “Space Godzilla.” No other details were provided besides that David Callaham and Michael Lloyd Green penned the screenplay for this upcoming movie, and they’d already been announced as Supernova’s writers. Now, naturally it’s not surprising that the sixth MonsterVerse movie is pulling from existing Godzilla stories, but it’s the mention of “Space Godzilla” that’s getting attention.

(Image credit: Toho)

Released in 1994, the Japanese movie Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla saw everyone’s favorite giant atomic reptile clashing with a clone of itself that was born in outer space. Among the ways SpaceGodzilla differs from its predecessor is shooting a Corona beam from its mouth, being able to fly in a crystal cocoon, possessing telekinetic abilities and energy manipulation and generation. SpaceGodzilla has since appeared in a few TV shows, videos games and comic books, but the original movie remains its most prominent appearance.

That is, until Godzilla x Kong: Supernova comes along, assuming the speculation is correct. After all, it’s already been established that extraterrestrial life exists in the MonsterVerse. Remember that Ghidorah came to Earth in an ancient era and fought Godzilla, then ended up frozen in Antarctica until the events of Godzilla: King of the Monsters. I’m not sure how SpaceGodzilla could come into being in this franchise, but I would absolutely seeing Godzilla and Kong team back up to battle him in Supernova. This is more than worthy of a threat to bring them back together, just like MechaGodzilla and the Skar King.

My only concern is that the MonsterVerse is relying too much on villains that serve as dark mirrors to its two leading Titans, but that’s certainly not going to stop me paying to see Godzilla and Kong’s next theatrical adventure. As far as Supernova’s humans go, the cast includes Dan Stevens reprising Trapper alongside newcomers Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O’Connell, Delroy Lindo, Matthew Modine, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Sam Neill. Grant Sputore took over directorial duties from Adam Wingard, who helmed the previous two Godzilla/Kong movies.

Even though Godzilla x Kong: Supernova doesn’t come out until March 26, 2027, I’m keeping my fingers crossed that we’ll learn sometime in 2026 if SpaceGodzilla is indeed in the movie. It’d be great to see this monstrosity be given the Hollywood treatment especially if his emergence somehow leads to Godzilla and/or Kong going into space. As the saying goes, shut up and take my money.