Should You Watch The 'Burbs? The Info You Need In Under 100 Words

The ‘Burbs is a comedy series based on a 1989 movie, and centers on a newlywed couple (Keke Palmer, Jack Whitehall) who move to a suburban cul-de-sac and find themselves caught up in a mystery surrounding one of their neighbors.

Vibe: It’s part comedy (quirky characters and snooping neighbor shenanigans) and part mystery (each ep delivers new information and builds suspense).

Required: A Peacock Subscription , ok with adult language, appreciation for dark humor, twists and mysteries, time to watch all 8 episodes now streaming.

Not Required: Seeing or loving the original movie. The series stands on its own.

The goal of this feature is to give you the basic information about The ‘Burbs in under 100 words, delivered without spoilers by someone who watched all of Season 1. Hopefully, the above text provided you with enough information to decide if this new series is for you. If you’ve determined it’s not for you, no worries! Thanks so much for your time, feel free to move on to other exciting endeavors.

If you’re still on the fence or want more information about the show, read on for more of my (spoiler-free) impressions:

Need More Info?

(Image credit: Peacock)

Here are some more things to know about the series based on my experience watching it...

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

My Expectations going into The ‘Burbs

The two main things that got me to watch this series were my love of the original movie and the promotions for the show, which teased its dark humor. I was braced for The 'Burbs to be more or less a retelling of the original movie, except with Keke Palmer in Tom Hanks’ role of a suburban person trying to relax on vacation and getting caught up in their own personal, comical Rear Window scenario. I wouldn’t have minded if that were the case, but I was pleasantly surprised when it wasn’t.

Did I Like This Series?

Yes, honestly, The ‘Burbs exceeded my hopes in pretty much every way. While it does involve a character with a bit of extra time on their hands growing suspicious of their mysterious new neighbors, the plot veers in its own direction from the movie from there. I really like the characters (the cast is great), I love that the core group of nosy neighbors (played by three men in the original movie) is made up of three women (including Palmer’s character) and one guy, representing a range of ages and backgrounds. I also loved the way suspense built up and more layers to the mystery and the characters were pulled back with each episode. I’ll absolutely keep watching if it’s renewed for Season 2.

Who's In The 'Burbs Cast

As mentioned, the series stars Keke Palmer and Jack Whitehall, but the cast also includes some fantastic actors, including Paula Pell, Mark Proksch, Kapil Talwalkar and Julia Duffy.

What I Meant When I Said It's Optional To Have Seen Or Liked The Original Movie

I happen to love the 1989 movie, The Burbs, starring Tom Hanks. Like, I watched it so many times as a kid that I sort of know it by heart. There are nods to the movie in this series (especially in Episode 3), but honestly, I think I would’ve enjoyed the show just as much if I knew absolutely nothing about the movie on which it’s based. It borrows basic elements of the movie, but changes so much of it that you really can go into this blind and just enjoy it for what it is.

While some of the caption fails we caught provided a bit of unintentional humor, I did actually find The 'Burbs to be a really fun watch and a great addition to the 2026 TV schedule.