The 'Burbs Had Another NSFW Captioning Error, And This One Involves Breasts

Spoilers for The ‘Burbs lie ahead, so keep that in mind if you haven’t gotten too far into the show thus far.

The ‘Burbs appears to be trending high amongst Peacock subscription holders following the show’s recent debut amid the 2026 TV schedule. As people continue to tune in, it seems some viewers have noticed technical issues related to the show’s captioning. It turns out there’s one captioning flub in the first episode, which replaces one piece of dialogue for an f-bomb. Well, as fate would have it, that’s actually not the only caption-related fail to be found, and this latest one that’s been clocked involves breasts.

Viewers can find this latest raunchy caption error during the fifth episode of this mystery show, which is titled “The Old Face-to-Face.” Later in the episode, Samira and Todd chop it up with Rob and Naveen in the latter pair’s old hangout, which is underground. While checking out a shrine dedicated to their missing childhood friend, Allison, a can of sardines reminds Naveen and Rob about their pal’s love for the slimy fish. Rob refers to them as a great source of protein, while Naveen shares this thought about Allison:

Yeah, they made her breath smell weird as s--t.

As is, that piece of dialogue may sound a bit blunt, but the version that’s delivered in the subtitles, thanks to the captioning, is a lot more awkward (and considerably more NSFW). Take a look for yourself:

(Image credit: Peacock)

I’d be lying if I said I didn’t find this error incredibly funny, so I certainly won’t try to cover up how amusing I find this to be. Seriously, if someone hadn’t seen anything of The ‘Burbs except for that screenshot, they’d probably assume the show was something far different from what it actually is. That particular piece of dialogue screams mature content and, while this mystery show is for adults, body parts aren’t mentioned in such a way.

This is just as, if not more funny, than the other NSFW caption error one of our staffers peeped the other day. During the premiere episode, Samira enjoys drinks with some of her neighbors, and one of them, Dana, offers to fix some spots on her fence. To that, Samira gleefully quips, “I'm here for it, because the only screwdriver I'm familiar with contains vodka.” However, in a funny turn of events, the caption swapped out “vodka” for “f–k.”

In all seriousness, though, don’t let these technical errors dissuade you from checking out The ‘Burbs. So far, critics seem high on the Keke Palmer-led show, which is an adaptation of one of Tom Hanks’ most underrated films. The initial plan was actually for the show to be set in the same universe as the film, though series creator Celeste Hughey explained to us that the plan didn’t work out. Nevertheless, the show still honors its ‘80s predecessor, which was directed by Joe Dante. (There’s even a Hanks Easter egg).

So do yourself a favor and check out The ‘Burbs on Peacock now. And, if you’re watching with captions, keep an eye out for any other NSFW words.