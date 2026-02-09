The First Episode Of The 'Burbs Contains A Humorously Raunchy Captioning Fail

The 2026 TV schedule is definitely popping off with new shows, including The ‘Burbs, which is streaming now with a Peacock subscription. At this point, reviews for the dark comedy thriller starring Keke Palmer and Jack Whitehall seem to be positive, as critics are digging this reimagined version of the 1989 Tom Hanks film of the same name. General audiences are now getting the chance to tune in following the show's debut this past weekend, and some may have noticed a raunchy technical error.

Anyone who watched The ‘Burbs with subtitles may have likely come across one glaring issue while screening the first episode. There's a scene during the earlier portion of the episode in which Palmer’s Samira gets acquainted with her new neighbors, and one of them offers to fix some messed up spots on her fence. Samira then responds by saying:

I'm here for it, because the only screwdriver I'm familiar with contains vodka.

On its own, that's a cheeky little quip from the character. However, in a funny turn of events, the "vodka" in that sentence wasn't captured correctly by the captioning. Check out the screenshot below to see the curse word that takes the place of that alcoholic beverage word-wise:

Houston, we have an f-bomb! But, seriously, as someone who has to watch with captions on whenever I stream anything, I always find interesting to see just how accurate they are. I'd say that most of the time, I find the captions are correct, but there are those rare moments in which they're not entirely accurate. Needless to say, the fact that an f-bomb appears instead of "vodka" is a major mistake, though it's also one I can't help but chuckle over.

Of course, there are bigger captioning mistakes that surely can and probably have been made over the years. What I'm curious about now is whether or not someone at Peacock has clocked this little faux pas and is set on fixing it. If it hasn't already, I wouldn't be surprised if someone notices sooner rather than later.

Of course, that captioning fail doesn't take away anything fromThe ‘Burbs, which seems to be doing well thus far. It’s #1 on Peacock for TV shows at the time of this writing, so users seem to be checking it out. The show centers around Samira and Rob (Jack Whitehall) who move into the latter's old neighborhood, Hinkley Hills, and his childhood home. After the move, Samira becomes drawn into a mystery regarding the abandoned house across the street from their residence.

The show was originally set to take place within the universe of the movie, which didn't work out, as series creator Celeste Hughey explained to CinemaBlend. Still, here are nods to that classic Joe Dante flick, including a sweet Tom Hanks Easter egg.

All in all, there's a lot to appreciate about The ‘Burbs, and anyone looking for something new to watch should consider checking it out. Also, be sure to keep an eye out for that little captioning error in the first episode .