Tom Hardy Tells Us An Idea They Had For Venom 2 That Would At Least Explain One Of The Strangest Scenes In Venom 3

As comic book fans prepare to see what Aaron Taylor-Johnson looks like as the Marvel villain Kraven the Hunter , Sony Pictures also is delivering the finale to Tom Hardy’s Venom trilogy. Venom: The Last Dance is available to buy and rent on digital as of December 10, and will soon arrive in a 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD package on January 21, allowing collectors to complete the set that tells Eddie Brock’s strange journey with an alien symbiote. Over the course of this series, we learned what food Venom appreciates, the reason why Eddie wears Crocs , and a lot more. But how did Venom become such a good dancer?

You might watch Venom: The Last Dance and assume that the subtitle refers to the sequel being the last of the planned Venom movies . On the flip side, it also could refer to the dance that Venom shares with his former convenience-store-clerk friend, Mrs. Chen (Peggy Lu). That’s right, in one of the more unusual asides in the third movie, Venom and Eddie (Tom Hardy) detour to Las Vegas, where they bump into Mrs. Chen, who is playing slots. She invites the duo back to her comped suite, and has a delightful dance with Venom. It means nothing to the overall plot. But who cares, right? We’re having fun.

While talking with Tom Hardy during the Venom: The Last Dance press days, we mentioned the dancing, and Hardy elaborated:

Where did he pick those moves up? At night, he comes out. … Initially, in Venom 2, we wanted to have Venom morph in the night and take Eddie out. And go and do things. But whilst Eddie was asleep, and not knowing. So he'd wake up, and read things in the newspaper that had happened. And it was Venom going out and about at night. Because technically he could do that. So I'm assuming that's where he picked up some of these dance moves.

There’s actually comic precedent for that. When the symbiote initially attached itself to Peter Parker in the Spider-Man comics, the restless alien occasionally would assume control of its human host, and swing him around the city on adventures while Peter slept. So incorporating that into Venom: Let There Be Carnage would have made sense, even if it clogged up an already convoluted sequel .

But I would have liked to see some gonzo scenes of Venom learning how to dance on screen, thereby leading to his duet with Mrs. Chen in this third and final Venom movie. I mean, I guess there was the sequence where Venom went to the club. Perhaps he picked up some fancy moves while watching the kids at the rave?

Venom: The Last Dance is available to stream on digital right now. Don’t expect to find any deleted scenes from the movie involving Spider-Man . For reasons that none of us ever will be able to figure out, Sony made three Venom movies, and didn’t try to include his chief nemesis, Spider-Man, in any of them. Still, if you want, you can pre-order the three-movie collection on Amazon , some of which come with collectible Venom action figures.