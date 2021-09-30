Tom Hardy's Process For Acting Opposite Venom For Let There Be Carnage Sounds Bonkers
Very few people could do this.
Tom Hardy is the star of the Venom franchise, playing both Eddie Brock and the voice of the alien symbiote that has attached itself to Eddie’s body. It’s a symbiotic relationship (pun intended), and one that can be developed via CGI when the visual effects team is bringing the character to the screen. But how does Hardy do it on the day? How does he figure out the right way to act opposite Venom, especially in a sequel like Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which elevates the alien to a co-lead character? Is there a cut off time from when Venom’s lines can be recorded, so that they stay the same in the movie?
We had a chance to sit down with screenwriter Kelly Marcel, who contributed to the first Venom, and took over screenwriting duties for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. She told CinemaBlend about fine tuning the tone of the sequel, leaning a bit more into the comedy of the relationship, and figuring out new ways to help Eddie and Venom interact. Marcel is on set during the filming of Venom: Let There Be Carnage so she can help with the lines, and she explained to us:
As you no doubt know, that type of improvisation and collaboration isn’t possible in a standard acting situation, because going off script or changing dialogue mid-scene would throw off other actors who have come to work that day with their lines memorized and their side of a conversation rehearsed. Since the whole combination is Tom Hardy, he can funnel the advice given to him by Kelly Marcel and incorporate it into his performance in the moment. Marcel also said that Andy Serkis got in on the fun, explaining:
Kelly Marcel is right about that. Venom: Let There Be Carnage does a better job of tapping into the looney comedic vibe that exists between Tom Hardy and… well, Tom Hardy as Venom. The movie’s funnier, faster, but better looking than Venom, and you can see where it wants to go as more Venom movies are developed. Check the movie out once it reaches theaters, starting on October 1.
