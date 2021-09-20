Spider-Man 3 Alum Topher Grace Asked If His Venom Is In No Way Home And Gives All-Time Hilarious Answer

The secrecy surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home has spawned multiple theories and rumors from Marvel fans. With the multiverse playing an essential role, there have been some confirmations and speculation about who is and isn’t popping up in the sequel. One name that hasn’t come up is Spider-Man 3 alum Topher Grace. Of course, Grace entered the Spider-Man universe as Peter Parker’s well-known adversary Eddie Brock/Venom. The character in Spider-Man 3 wasn’t as well-received as Tom Hardy’s take, but he still left an impression, so his return for the next Spider-Man film wouldn’t be too far off. The BlacKkKlansman star channeled his inner Eric Forman to give a hilarious response about his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Seeing Topher Grace return as Venom would be a big moment for the Spider-Man sequel. The actor was taking part in a Reddit AMA session and was asked about possibly appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Marvel’s well-known unveil of secrecy gave Grace the chance to tease about a possible return to the Spider-Verse. The Home Economics star couldn’t help but inject some humor into his response. He replied with a hilarious synopsis.

Please keep it between us but yes, I am in it. The plot starts with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) bummed that everyone knows his identity and then some crazy shit happens with Dr. Strange and Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina) comes into his dimension. Then Electro and the Green Goblin hop out of one of those 'energy circles' and they’re like 'It’s spider stompin time'. Then Tom Hardy and I pop out and battle each other and I win (obvi), it’s like not even a fight I just kick his ass immediately. Not to give too much away but there are also some actors from the original 70s Spiderman show, Aquaman and Batman (Affleck, not Keaton) crossover, and thanks to Disney Han Solo’s ghost from Rise of Skywalker, and that Eve robot from Wall-E. Again, please keep between us.

The thought of multiple Venoms in one movie could make for an interesting time for Marvel fans. All those Spidey villains on one screen could be overloading for viewers (not to mention other properties getting involved). Of course, Topher Grace had a hilarious take on Kevin Feige’s Phase Four plan. Grace’s synopsis sounded like either utter chaos or marketing genius.

It could be a fantastic way for Tom Holland to go out in his trilogy, or it could end up being as polarizing as Spider-Man 3. It could also mark a redemption for Topher Grace’s Venom. His take on the antihero was cited as a weak point in Tobey Maguire’s final Spider-Man film. For now, the only multiversal characters who've been confirmed for Spider-Man: No Way Home are Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx's Electro.

While Topher Grace veered into troll territory, fans might create another theory out of his response. Despite joking around, Grace could pop up in the sequel. Of course, fans won’t get any confirmation until Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in theaters on December 17.