Elijah Wood Addresses Possible Return To LOTR. Why He ‘Wouldn’t Want Anybody Else’ Playing Frodo
Points were made.
The Lord of the Rings movies are some of the most popular book to screen adaptations in film history. While plenty of folks regularly re-watch Peter Jackson's acclaimed trilogy with a HBO Max subscription, a new chapter in Middle Earth will hit theaters with the developing Hunt for Gollum movie. Fans are wondering which OG actors might be reprising their roles, and Elijah Wood recently spoke about that possibility, and why he doesn't want to see any other actors take on the mantle of Frodo Baggins.
Back in 2024 it was revealed that another Lord of the Rings movie was in early development titled The Hunt for Gollum. Anticipation for this project reached a fever pitch when Ian McKellen confirmed he'd be back as Gandalf. In a recent interview with The Times, Wood spoke about his possible return to the franchise, saying:
While the Sin City actor was careful not to actually confirm his appearance as Frodo in The Hunt for Gollum, it sounds like he's super excited about the concept of reprising his signature role in the forthcoming blockbuster. Hopefully an official deal is inked soon, and we get news about him once again playing the role of everyone's favorite Hobbit.Article continues below
Later in the same interview, Elijah Wood spoke about his ongoing connection to Frodo, and being a Lord of the Rings fan himself. As the 45 year-old movie star put it:
Wood's comments about being alive and able to play Frodo echo earlier statements made by Ian McKellen. Before confirming his role in The Hunt for Gollum, he said he'd like to play Gandalf in the project as long as he was still alive. Sounds like both he and Wood have ongoing affection for those signature roles.
The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is currently expected to arrive in theaters on December 17th, 2027. Since it's not on the 2026 movie release list, we might have to try and be patient while waiting for information/footage from the forthcoming project.
