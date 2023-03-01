True Lies Stars Steve Howey And Ginger Gonzaga Talk Their 'Insane Level Of Chemistry' For CBS' New Spy Drama
True Lies is coming to CBS with Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga as Harry and Helen Tasker, and they opened up about having "insane" chemistry from the very start!
The long-awaited True Lies show is finally on the verge of premiering on CBS in the 2023 TV schedule, and the network hasn't held back in hyping the new series. Inspired by James Cameron's 1994 film of the same name, this new True Lies stars Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga in the roles originally played by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis. With showrunner Matt Nix opening up about the importance of finding the perfect leads, Howey and Gonzaga discussed their "insane level" of chemistry as Harry and Helen Tasker!
Even for those who aren't familiar with the 1994 film, the trailers for CBS' True Lies alone make it clear that Harry and Helen's marriage will be central to the new series. When Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga spoke with CinemaBlend as a duo about the show and finding the right kind of chemistry, they only had good things to say each other. Gonzaga shared:
Ginger Gonzaga came to True Lies with plenty of TV experience, including a role in Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law just last year. While the actress explained that she has had "insane" chemistry with actors before, her dynamic with Steve Howey is something special. Whatever the future holds for the show itself, the actress is confident that her bond with her co-star will last a lifetime.
It certainly sounds like True Lies found a recipe for success with finding leads who can balance each other out! In fact, the actress went on to share a specific example of how they balance each other out on set. Gonzaga said:
It must be a strong working relationship if a morning person and night owl can collaborate so well! For all that the new CBS show is billed as a drama, there will be elements of humor as the worlds collide. How could there not be some laughs when a super spy's world and his domestic life suddenly start to overlap? Helen will certainly have some skills of her own to bring to Harry's world as well.
According to Steve Howey, he knew right from the chemistry read with Ginger Gonzaga that she was the right actress to bring Helen to life on True Lies. She wasn't the first person he read with to play the Helen to his Harry, but she stood out immediately, as he explained:
Talk about saving the best for last, apparently! Ginger Gonzaga made an immediate impression on Steve Howey and others during the casting process. Based on how much the stars were laughing and joking with each other during the interview, it's clear that her humor hasn't lost its charm for her co-star. The Shameless alum went on to explain just how dynamic of a duo they are on True Lies:
Harry Tasker as a spy means a lot of action sequences, and Howey decided to do his own physical stunts. Helen presumably won't have as many shootouts and chase sequences as her husband (at least at the beginning), but Gonzaga evidently still helped out her co-star while filming those scenes. While he couldn't have known just how well they'd work together in the long run at the chemistry read, he did know from the jump that she was the right fit for the show, as he said:
Fortunately, the wait to see Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga joining forces in True Lies (opens in new tab) is almost over. The new series premieres on Wednesday, March 1 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. For a glimpse of what the show will deliver with Harry and Helen Tasker (and how they'll compare to Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis' 1994 team-up), check out the trailer:
True Lies also stars Erica Hernandez, Omar Miller, Mike O'Gorman, Annabella Didion, and Lucas Jaye. If you can't tune in to watch live on Wednesday nights (or will just want to rewatch episodes as soon as possible), you'll be able to find the show streaming with a Paramount+ subscription!
