Shameless Stars Came Together For A Holiday Reunion, With A Few Missing Faces

Beloved Showtime dramedy Shameless came to an end earlier this year, and fans are still trying to figure out life without the series in their lives anymore. With Christmas right around the corner, some of the mega-ensemble's cast members have given fans a present in the form of a holiday reunion, which I guess wasn't only about making viewers happy. That said, while lots of familiar faces were on hand, there were a few notable absences.

Noel Fisher, who played the loveable fuck-up Mickey Milkovich throughout the show’s 11-season run, posted some cute photos on his social media pages of him hanging out with his Shameless family. The holiday reunion included Fisher's co-stars Emma Kenney, Shanola Hampton, Kate Miner, Cameron Monaghan, Steve Howey, and Ethan Cutkosky. Check out the fan-pleasing gathering below!

Happy holidays from the fam! #Shameless pic.twitter.com/ZsOVGlbvABDecember 13, 2021 See more

Even though it is a delight seeing the Shameless cast again, not everyone was able to show up to the reunion. Fans couldn’t help but notice that former stars William H. Macy, Emmy Rossum and Jeremy Allen White, in particular, were absent from the many pictures that were posted of the get-together. It’s unclear why they weren’t there, but hopefully they were just busy with other prior commitments, with Rossum seemingly having been working on the upcoming Peacock drama Angelyne ever since she left her role as Fiona Gallagher.

Meanwhile, Noel Fisher wasn’t the only one to happily share reunion pictures. Shanola Hampton, known as “V” on Shameless, shared additional photos to her Instagram that includes a selfie of her and her former castmates:

A post shared by Shanola Hampton (@shanolahampton) A photo posted by on

Appearing on Shameless since Season 9 as Tami Tamietti, Kate Miner also took to Instagram to revel in the happy reunion, and fans couldn’t get enough in the comments:

A post shared by Kate Miner (@thisiskateminer) A photo posted by on

Emma Kenney, who grew up with the show while portraying Debs, also made sure to share pictures on her Instagram. It wasn’t so much of the reunion as a whole, but rather of the outfit she was wearing. And who can blame her when she pulls the look off in such a way:

A post shared by Emma🌹Kenney (@emmakenney) A photo posted by on

It may not be so surprising to see that not everyone on cast showed up to the reunion. Emmy Rossum somewhat suddenly departed from Shameless after Season 9, and while it was definitely heartbreaking for viewers, Emma Kenney revealed in October of this year that Rossum's exit might have been a good thing, for one reason or another. It’s hard to tell what Rossum’s relationship has been like with Kenney and the rest of the cast over the last few years, but hopefully there are no hard feelings.

Fingers crossed that there is another Shameless reunion in the future, and perhaps even one for TV. Even though it hasn’t been that long since the series came to an end, fans were more than ecstatic to see their favorites together once again. Hopefully this isn’t the last time they’re together, but if all we get in the future is a franchise of buddy comedies co-starring Cameron Monaghan and Noel Fisher, so be it.

Christmas came early this year in the form of a Shameless reunion, and I could not be more grateful. Okay, I would have been more grateful if there was lots of videos. Still, it’s always nice seeing casts of shows that are no longer around getting back together, because it just shows that the chemistry on screen is just as real as it is in real life.