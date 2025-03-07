Tyler Posey Has Thoughts About Co-Starring In A Movie With Jim Cornette And Other Famous Wrestling Personalities

Over the years, the best wrestling movies have featured real-life wrestlers getting in on the action. And that’s the case for Queen of the Ring, a new biographical drama about female wrestling legend Mildred Burke, a trailblazer who helped take sports entertainment from the carny world to Hollywood. And Tyler Posey, who plays George William “G. Bill” Wolfe in the 2025 movie release , has some thoughts about working with some of those personalities.

I recently sat down with the Teen Wolf alum to talk about the sports biopic and what it was like to be a part of a movie uncovering the history of an oft-forgotten trailblazer as well as one sees some of the best female wrestlers on the planet playing Burke’s contemporaries and outspoken wrestling icon Jim Cornette taking on the role of longtime National Wrestling Alliance president Sam Muchnick. No shocker here, but Posey had great things to say about them all, including the legendary figure:

Jim Cornette was one of my favorite elements of the whole entire film, man. To have that legacy there with us. He's such a great actor. I thought he did so good. I could watch him forever. It was such a privilege.

For those unfamiliar with Cornette, he’s been involved with pretty much every major wrestling promotion over the years, where he’s done everything from serving as a manager to working the commentary booth and getting in the ring himself. It only seems fitting the man who helped train future wrestler-turned-actors like John Cena and Dave Bautista would end up in a movie at some point.

But Posey, who first learned about Mildred Burke (played by Emily Bett Rickards) through his dad’s stories about the legendary and larger-than-life Gorgeous George, also had great things to say about the female wrestlers who appeared in and out of the squared circle in Queen of the Ring.

When I asked him about working with the likes of WWE’s Naomi or AEW stars Toni Storm, Britt Baker, and Kamille, he described it as a great collaborative effort for everyone:

I really learned how dedicated they are to their art. It is a lot of theater. It's a show. They're putting on a big show. That's something I never fully grasped until we filmed this movie. Yeah, this is a lot of their first time on camera filming. We were learning from each other. … It was very cool to have that dynamic. The whole entire shoot was a collaborative effort between all of us. I was just so honored to have these real badass wrestlers in the ring with us. It was amazing.

In addition to all the wrestling personalities featured in the movie, Queen of the Ring also sees the likes of Josh Lucas, Walton Goggins, and Martin Kove take on the roles of some of the biggest icons of the industry, including Francesca Eastwood as Mae Young.

Queen of the Ring is now out in wide release in theaters nationwide. If you’re into sports biopics, wrestling movies, or tales of female empowerment , this is a main event you don’t want to miss.