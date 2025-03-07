Tyler Posey Has Thoughts About Co-Starring In A Movie With Jim Cornette And Other Famous Wrestling Personalities

News
By
published

Just don't get him started about cheeseburgers.

Over the years, the best wrestling movies have featured real-life wrestlers getting in on the action. And that’s the case for Queen of the Ring, a new biographical drama about female wrestling legend Mildred Burke, a trailblazer who helped take sports entertainment from the carny world to Hollywood. And Tyler Posey, who plays George William “G. Bill” Wolfe in the 2025 movie release, has some thoughts about working with some of those personalities.

I recently sat down with the Teen Wolf alum to talk about the sports biopic and what it was like to be a part of a movie uncovering the history of an oft-forgotten trailblazer as well as one sees some of the best female wrestlers on the planet playing Burke’s contemporaries and outspoken wrestling icon Jim Cornette taking on the role of longtime National Wrestling Alliance president Sam Muchnick. No shocker here, but Posey had great things to say about them all, including the legendary figure:

Jim Cornette was one of my favorite elements of the whole entire film, man. To have that legacy there with us. He's such a great actor. I thought he did so good. I could watch him forever. It was such a privilege.

For those unfamiliar with Cornette, he’s been involved with pretty much every major wrestling promotion over the years, where he’s done everything from serving as a manager to working the commentary booth and getting in the ring himself. It only seems fitting the man who helped train future wrestler-turned-actors like John Cena and Dave Bautista would end up in a movie at some point.

But Posey, who first learned about Mildred Burke (played by Emily Bett Rickards) through his dad’s stories about the legendary and larger-than-life Gorgeous George, also had great things to say about the female wrestlers who appeared in and out of the squared circle in Queen of the Ring.

When I asked him about working with the likes of WWE’s Naomi or AEW stars Toni Storm, Britt Baker, and Kamille, he described it as a great collaborative effort for everyone:

I really learned how dedicated they are to their art. It is a lot of theater. It's a show. They're putting on a big show. That's something I never fully grasped until we filmed this movie. Yeah, this is a lot of their first time on camera filming. We were learning from each other. … It was very cool to have that dynamic. The whole entire shoot was a collaborative effort between all of us. I was just so honored to have these real badass wrestlers in the ring with us. It was amazing.

We Need More Wrestling Movies

Zac Efron in The Iron Claw

(Image credit: A24)

After Watching The Iron Claw, I Need More Wrestling Movies. Here's Why

In addition to all the wrestling personalities featured in the movie, Queen of the Ring also sees the likes of Josh Lucas, Walton Goggins, and Martin Kove take on the roles of some of the biggest icons of the industry, including Francesca Eastwood as Mae Young.

Queen of the Ring is now out in wide release in theaters nationwide. If you’re into sports biopics, wrestling movies, or tales of female empowerment, this is a main event you don’t want to miss.

TOPICS
Philip Sledge
Philip Sledge
Content Writer

Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop barking at the mailman, or chatting about professional wrestling to his wife. Writing gigs with school newspapers, multiple daily newspapers, and other varied job experiences led him to this point where he actually gets to write about movies, shows, wrestling, and documentaries (which is a huge win in his eyes). If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about interviews
(L-R): Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Kirsten Mcduffie, ADA (Nikki M. James) sitting together in a bar looking forward.

Daredevil: Born Again’s Showrunner And EPs Break Down Why They Killed Foggy, And Reveal The Massive Change Made To The Scene: ‘It’s Something We Lost A Lot Of Sleep Over’
Simone Ashley holding a camera in the trailer for Picture This.

Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley Talks The Importance Of South Asian Representation In Rom-Coms Like Her New Movie Picture This: ‘I Want Everyone To Feel Like They Belong’

Gene Hackman in The Firm

Medical Examiner Announces Gene Hackman Died A Week After Betsy Arakawa And More Information
See more latest
Most Popular
Gene Hackman in The Firm
Medical Examiner Announces Gene Hackman Died A Week After Betsy Arakawa And More Information
(L-R): Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Kirsten Mcduffie, ADA (Nikki M. James) sitting together in a bar looking forward.
Daredevil: Born Again’s Showrunner And EPs Break Down Why They Killed Foggy, And Reveal The Massive Change Made To The Scene: ‘It’s Something We Lost A Lot Of Sleep Over’
Cate Blanchett in Black Bag.
‘Snappy And Self-Assured’: Critics Have Seen Black Bag, And They Mostly Agree On Michael Fassbender And Cate Blanchett’s ‘Cool’ Spy Thriller
Sydney Sweeney holding her hands together in front of her and almost smiling during her SNL monologue.
Sydney Sweeney's Latest Life Update Features Amanda Seyfried And More A-Listers, And I Can't Get Over Her Attempting (And Failing) A Lift With Brandon Sklenar
Colman Domingo in Sing Sing
Colman Domingo Absolutely Led A Dance Party During An Oscars Ad Break, And I Am Delighted To Inform You There's Video
Milla Jovovich in the middle
The Resident Evil Reboot Is Happening A Lot Sooner Than I Thought, But There's A Specific Mistake I Hope It Doesn't Repeat From The Previous Movies
Daisy Ridley as Rey
Daisy Ridley Reveals Concern About Star Wars Return As Rey, And She’s Got A Point
Walton Goggins gestures passionately while he talks in The Righteous Gemstones Season 4.
Walton Goggins Admits He Had ‘A D–k Double’ In The Righteous Gemstones, But I’m As Baffled As Jimmy Kimmel About The Casting Process
Scarlet Witch before killing the Illuminati in Doctor Strange 2
Avengers: Doomsday Theory Claims Scarlet Witch May Be The Key To Doctor Doom’s Plot
Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt in The Electric State
Chris Pratt Schooled Millie Bobby Brown On What It Was Like To Take A Polaroid 'Selfie' In The Nineties, And The Gen Xer In Me Feels So Old