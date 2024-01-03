The Best Wrestling Movies And How To Watch Them

Whenever you look at any list of the best sports movies of all time, you are bound to find one or more films set in and around the world of wrestling. Whether it’s professional wrestling stories like The Wrestler or those like Foxcatcher that focus on the amateur side of things, many movies have focused on the sport.

If you’re putting together a marathon of films focusing on the characters, heroics, and drama of wrestling, you’ve come to the right place. Come with us as we break down the best wrestling movies and documentaries available and how to watch them. Triumph, tragedy, and a storied history follow…

Movies About Professional Wrestling

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Professional wrestling and cinema go together like peas and carrots, which is one of the reasons we’ve seen so many great movies featuring wrestlers in the past. Here are some great titles set in and around the squared circle worth checking out.

The Wrestler (2008)

(Image credit: Fox Searchlight)

One of Darren Aronofsky’s best movies , 2008's The Wrestler tells the story of Randy “The Ram” Robinson (Mickey Rourke), a washed-up former star of the squared circle whose best years are behind him. Not willing to give in, Randy embarks upon a personal odyssey to prove himself in the ring and to his estranged daughter (played by Evan Rachel Wood). At times uplifting and others heartbreaking, this is an emotional experience that showcases the good, the bad, and the ugly of the wrestling world.

Buy The Wrestler on Blu-ray/DVD on Amazon.

Paradise Alley (1978)

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Two years after kickstarting the Rocky franchise, Sylvester Stallone tried his hand at the topic of pro wrestling with the 1978 drama, Paradise Alley. Stallone, who also wrote and directed the movie, stars as Cosmo Carboni, a New Yorker who convinces his brother, Victor (Lee Canalito) to become a pro grappler so they can make some money and escape their crime-ridden neighborhood. As is typically the case in this type of affair, achieving this goal is no easy task for the close-knit brothers.

Rent/Buy Paradise Alley on Amazon.

Buy Paradise Alley on Blu-ray on Amazon.

Fighting With My Family (2019)

(Image credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer )

There’s an argument to be made about Fighting With My Family being one of Florence Pugh’s best movies because this sports biopic about former WWE Diva’s Champion and AEW Women’s Champion (under her real name, Saraya) Paige accomplishes a lot in its runtime. Even those not familiar with the talented wrestler’s in-ring work or accomplishments in various promotions around the world will find something to like in Stephen Merchant’s funny and dramatic wrestling film. Great wrestling action, family drama, and tremendous performances make this a must-watch.

Rent/Buy Fighting With My Family on Amazon.

Buy Fighting With My Family on Blu-ray on Amazon.

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

(Image credit: Roadside Attractions)

Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz’s 2019 comedy-drama, The Peanut Butter Falcon, follows Zak (Zack Gottsagen), a young man with Downs syndrome, as he escapes his nursing facility and hits the road to follow his dream of becoming a professional wrestler. Along with the help of a broken man named Tyler (Shia LaBeouf), who has problems of his own, Zak travels far and wide to step into the ring. Both funny and sad, this miraculous film has it all.

Stream The Peanut Butter Falcon on Prime Video.

Rent/Buy The Peanut Butter Falcon on Amazon.

Buy The Peanut Butter Falcon on Blu-ray on Amazon.

Cassandro (2023)

(Image credit: Amazon)

One of the best Amazon original movies , Cassandro tells the story of gay wrestler Saúl Armendáriz (Gael García Bernal) as he transforms himself into an extravagant exótico (essentially the wrestling version of a drag queen) and finds tremendous success in the international wrestling scene. Roger Ross Williams’ empowering biographical drama pays tribute to Cassandro and the countless other figures of the lucha libre world who broke free from social norms to inspire new generations of wrestlers.

Stream Cassandro on Prime Video.

Nacho Libre (2006)

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The 2006 Jack Black comedy Nacho Libre probably isn’t the first movie that comes to mind whenever the topic of professional wrestling cinematic experiences is brought up, but don’t be fooled, this movie is a love letter to the sport. Centering on Ignacio (Black), a lowly cook at an Oaxaca monastery with dreams of being a luchador, the movie features a great sports underdog story and more than a few great wrestling scenes. It’s short, sweet, and just as funny as it is heartfelt.

Stream Nacho Libre on Paramount+.

Stream Nacho Libre on Prime Video.

Rent/Buy Nacho Libre on Amazon.

Buy Nacho Libre on Blu-ray on Amazon.

Movies About Amateur Wrestling

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Classics)

While movies about professional wrestling get most of the attention, there are quite a few big-screen experiences set in the world of amateur wrestling. From Oscar-nominated biographical dramas like Foxcatcher to those like Vision Quest, here are some worth checking out.

Foxcatcher (2014)

(Image credit: Annapurna Pictures)

Based on the true and gut-wrenching story of the Schultz brothers and their relationship with wealthy wrestling coach John du Pont, Foxcatcher is a wrestling movie like no other. Throughout the movie, Mark Schultz (Channing Tatum) falls into the web of du Pont (Steve Carell) as the Olympic wrestler turns to the successful coach for a shot at Olympic glory and to escape the shadow of his older brother, Dave (Mark Ruffalo). Though Mark finds glory, he begins to pay the price as his world falls apart around him.

Rent/Buy Foxcatcher on Amazon.

Buy Foxcatcher on Blu-ray on Amazon.

Win Win (2011)

(Image credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures)

A few years before releasing Best Picture winner , Spotlight, Tom McCarthy gave the world a low-key sports comedy about a lawyer/wrestling coach who finds a self-serving way to save his practice and the high school team he coaches. When Mike Flaherty (Paul Giamatti) learns that the grandson of his elderly client is a talented wrestler, he quickly signs him up for his team and finds great success. But with that success comes consequences for the actions that got him here.

Rent/Buy Win Win on Amazon.

Buy Win on DVD on Amazon.

Legendary (2010)

(Image credit: Samuel Goldwyn Films)

Several years before he broke out on his own and became one of the best wrestler-turned-actors on the planet, John Cena appeared in the 2010 WWE-produced sports drama, Legendary. In the movie, which also stars Patricia Clarkson and Danny Glover, Cena plays former wrestling champ Mike Chetley, who begins to coach his younger brother as a way to reconnect a decade after their father’s death.

Stream Legendary on Tubi.

Stream Legendary on Pluto.

Rent/Buy Legendary on Amazon.

Buy Legendary on Blu-ray on Amazon.

Vision Quest (1985)

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Vision Quest follows high school wrestler Louden Swain (Matthew Modine) as he attempts to pull off the impossible by shedding an ungodly amount of weight in a short amount of time to challenge the defending Washington state wrestling champion. Putting it all on the line (his legacy, his future, and his health), Louden does anything and everything to prove he’s the best. And just for the sake of balance, there’s a tremendous romance plot involving a high schooler played by Linda Fiorentino.

Stream Vision Quest on Tubi.

Rent/Buy Vision Quest on Amazon.

Buy Vision Quest on Blu-ray on Amazon.

Documentaries About Wrestling

(Image credit: ESPN)

Movies about wrestling are great, but there are far more documentaries based on the biggest wrestlers and moments in the history of the sport. We can’t dive into them all, but here are some you need to watch.

Beyond The Mat (1999)

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Quite possibly the best wrestling documentary ever released, Barry W. Blaustein’s Beyond the Mat is something to behold. This 1999 film not only explores the director’s longtime love of the sport, it also spends a considerable amount of time with the likes of the late Terry Funk , Mick Foley, The Rock, Bret Hart, and most notoriously, Jake “The Snake” Roberts. Though hard to watch at times, this is an experience you won’t soon forget.

Rent/Buy Beyond the Mat on Amazon.

Buy Beyond the Mat on Blu-ray on Amazon.

The Triumph And Tragedy Of World Class Championship Wrestling (2007)

(Image credit: WWE)

Before Sean Durkin gave the world the critically acclaimed The Iron Claw , the tragic story of the Von Erich wrestling dynasty was told in great detail in the 2007 WWE documentary, The Triumph and Tragedy of World Class Championship Wrestling. Those familiar with the iconic family and their Texas-based promotion know this story all too well, but the uninitiated will certainly learn a thing or two about the family-owned promotion.

Stream The Triumph and Tragedy of World Class Championship Wrestling on Peacock.

Buy The Triumph and Tragedy of World Class Championship Wrestling on DVD on Amazon.

Andre The Giant (2018)

(Image credit: HBO)

A literal giant of the wrestling world, André René Roussimoff will forever be one of the most recognizable stars the industry has ever seen. The 2018 HBO-produced documentary, Andre the Giant dives into the man, the myth, and the many legends surrounding the French WWE Champion. From his days as the “Eighth Wonder of the World” to his beloved performance in The Princess Bride, the many sides of Andre are celebrated by his friends and contemporaries.

Stream Andre the Giant on Max.

Buy Andre the Giant on DVD on Amazon.

Nature Boy (2017)

(Image credit: ESPN)

ESPN has released a ton of great 30 for 30 documentaries over the years, and one of the best is the 2017 film, Nature Boy. As the title suggests, this in-depth documentary explores the life and career of Ric Flair, a man who has wrestled in every decade since the 1970s despite “retiring” multiple times. Few stones are left unturned and no punches are pulled in this remarkable and emotional experience.

Stream Nature Boy on Disney+.

GLOW: The Story Of The Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling (2012)

(Image credit: Connell Creations Window Pictures)

If you’re looking for great wrestling documentaries on Peacock , look no further than GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. This 2012 documentary explores the rise and fall of the sensational wrestling promotion that would go on to revolutionize the world of women’s wrestling for decades to come. Featuring interviews with the major players and recounting the short-lived company’s biggest moments, this loving portrait of GLOW is top-notch.

Stream GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling on Peacock.

Rent/Buy GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling on Amazon.

Buy GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling on DVD on Amazon.