Teen Wolf: What The Cast Is Up To Now

For a time in the TV world, a certain type of show took over, creating huge fan bases that exploded due to the amazing characters, fun stories, and many other factors, and those were fantasy shows, with monsters, magic, and so many other exciting stories. One of those shows that became huge just happened to be Teen Wolf.

This popular MTV teen drama helped plenty of actors make big names for themselves, such as Tyler Posey and Dylan O’Brien. But, since the show’s end in 2017, what exactly have these actors been up to? Here’s where you can see what the Teen Wolf cast has done, and what they plan to do next - and if they might pop up in any 2021 movies.

Tyler Posey (Scott McCall)

As the lead, Scott McCall, in Teen Wolf, everyone knew who Tyler Posey’s character was, and after his time as the teenage werewolf, Posey went on to star in a few films and TV shows. In terms of film, he had a role in the horror movie, Truth or Dare, the romantic comedy, The Last Summer, and the zombie film, Alone in 2020.

With television, Posey has taken his talents to guest star in several shows, such as Elena of Avalor, Hell’s Kitchen, Jane the Virgin, and more. He also has a recurring role in the comedy series, Now Apocalypse, and a main role in the anthology slasher series, Scream: Resurrection. Currently, he is voicing Tony Toretto in the animated series, Fast & Furious Spy Racers.

He is going to be in two upcoming films, titled Brut Force and Oshie, so keep an eye out for the former star of Teen Wolf in theaters soon enough.

Crystal Reed (Allison Argent)

While she was only on the series for three seasons, Allison Argent made an impact as a memorable character on Teen Wolf, as played by Crystal Reed. Since her appearance in the show, Reed has mainly kept her talents to TV. While she’s done a few films, such as Too Late and Ghostland, Reed has appeared in several TV series.

Crystal Reed had a guest role on Drop Dead Diva, but she also had a main role in Season 4 of the popular superhero series, Gotham, and a lead role in another superhero series, called Swamp Thing. Coming up, she’s going to appear in two films, called Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game and Dead Giveaway.

Dylan O’Brien (Stiles Stilinski)

I think everyone who watched Teen Wolf loved Stiles, and he was played by the loveable and talented Dylan O’Brien. Since his breakout role as Stiles on the show, O’Brien has been very active in both TV and movies.

In terms of film, O’Brien took on the lead role in the dystopian series, The Maze Runner, appearing in all of the films. He also had a role in the action thriller, American Assassin, the action film, Bumblebee, voicing the titular character, and had the leading role in the monster film, Love and Monsters. He also guest starred on the Apple TV+ series, Amazing Stories for an episode.

In the next couple of years, Dylan O’Brien is going to appear in at least two new films, the comedy Not Okay, and the crime drama, The Outfit. With how many movies he’s done since Teen Wolf ending, I can’t wait to see where he goes next with his awesome acting skills.

Tyler Hoechlin (Derek Hale)

On the show for four seasons, Tyler Hoechlin portrayed Derek Hale, a werewolf who had a bit of an attitude at first but grew on all of us. Hoechlin has appeared in a few of films since his role on the show, including Fifty Shades Freed, Then Came You, and the 2020 comedy Palm Springs, among others.

Hoechlin has also had some major success in television. After his role on Teen Wolf, he became a big part of the Arrowverse on the CW, playing Clark Kent - A.K.A. Superman. This would be a role he would play on several of the shows, including Batwoman, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, and others. He now has his own show where he plays the lead, called Superman & Lois.

You might also recognize his voice, as he voiced Sephiroth in the Final Fantasy 7 remake that became super popular - so there’s truly no stopping this talented actor.

Holland Roden (Lydia Martin)

Another popular character on Teen Wolf was Lydia Martin, a popular and super smart girl with her own supernatural powers. Holland Roden portrayed her throughout the series, and has had a successful career post-Teen Wolf.

In terms of film, she had had a role in the horror movies No Escape and Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (which aren’t related to each other). She also had a role in Netflix crime drama, Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman in 2021.

For TV, Roden had a main role in horror anthology series, Channel Zero: Butcher’s Block, and currently has a recurring role on the FX Sons of Anarchy spinoff, Mayans M.C.. Coming up, she’s going to be in the film, The Re-Education of Molly Singer, so keep an eye out for her soon.

Colton Haynes (Jackson Whittemore)

Though only in the series for two seasons, Jackson was one of those characters that you really hated at first, but slowly started to realize that he just had a lot of issues he had work on. Colton Haynes played Jackson, and has mainly kept his talents on TV.

He did appear in the Dwayne Johnson-led film San Andreas, and in the comedy-drama, Bigger, but had a main role in the show Arrow, as well as a recurring role in the popular Ryan Murphy anthology series, American Horror Story, in the season subtitled, Cult. He also had a guest role in two episodes of Scream Queens.

Shelley Hennig (Malia Tate)

Malia Tate played Shelley Hennig in Teen Wolf, and since her role in the series (from Season 3-6), she’s had quite the career in both TV and film. Tate appeared in movies such as the comedy When We First Met, and the Netflix film, The After Party.

Tate has also appeared in several TV series, with a main role in Liberty Crossing, and guest parts on Dollface, Mythic Quest, an others. Coming up, she’s going to appear in two films, Gatlopp and Bibi, and two television shows, Crazy For You and The Woman in the House, so she has quite the line-up coming over the next couple of years.

Arden Cho (Kira Yukimura)

Okay, let’s be honest, we all loved Kira’s amazing swordsmanship skills, and I, for one, miss them. Arden Cho portrayed the young woman in Teen Wolf, and has been active since her time on the show.

Cho has mainly stuck to television roles, appearing in several series. This includes, but is not limited to, main role in Tween Fest and Season 2 of Miss 2059, recurring roles on Freakish and in the medical drama Chicago Med.

Soon, she is going to have a main part in a television series called Partner Track, as well as a television movie called The Selection, and two new films, called Joon and Flexx.

Dylan Sprayberry (Liam Dunbar)

Liam is another character I believe we all grew to like, and he was played by Dylan Sprayberry in Teen Wolf. Since his appearance in the show, Sprayberry was in the film The Row, as well as Lost Girls: Angie’s Story.

He’s also had a main role in the Hulu original horror series, Light as a Feather, where he played Henry Richmond. Coming up, he will be appearing in two films, one called Malibu Horror Story and the other called Sick, so it seems we can look forward to seeing more of Dylan Sprayberry soon.

Linden Ashby (Sheriff Noah Stilinski)

For every fan-favorite character, there’s always a parent figure that we can root for, as well, and that was Sheriff Noah Stilinski in Teen Wolf. Linden Ashby played Noah in the series, mainly sticking to television roles post his popular role in the show.

Ashby had a recurring role on Lifeline, and a recurring roles on Trinkets as Whit Foster. He also appeared in the television films A Daughter’s Revenge, and Escaping My Stalker. Most recently, he had a guest appearance in NCIS: New Orleans, alongside the NCIS: New Orleans cast. His next project is going to be a film called Trust, so be sure to check out if he’s going to pop up in theaters sometime soon.

Melissa Ponzio (Melissa McCall)

Scott’s mother in Teen Wolf, Melissa, was honestly a life-saver - literally. I can’t recall how many times she saved the pack because that’s just how badass she was. That kind of badass could only be played by Melissa Ponzio, who has had much success after her role in Teen Wolf.

With movies, she was in Max and Me and the Netflix original film, Thunder Force, starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer. With TV, she’s had a recurring role (since 2014) playing Donna Robbins-Boden in Chicago Fire, and has appeared in two television films, Cheerleader Nightmare and Killer Reputation. She also appeared in First Wives Club, and had a guest role in both Everything’s Fine and Bridgewater.

JR Bourne (Chris Argent)

Last but not least, we take a look at JR Bourne, who played Chris Argent in Teen Wolf, Allison’s father - the expert werewolf hunter.

Bourne has done a lot of short films since Teen Wolf ended, but has also appeared in several TV shows. He had a main role on Somewhere Between, and a recurring role in Falling Water, but one of his biggest roles was playing Russell Lighbourne VII (later Malachi) in one of the best CW shows, The 100. He also currently has a recurring role on Mayans M.C. on FX, and appeared in On the Verge.

With a cast this big and talented, it’s not a surprise that they’ve been working so hard and appearing in so many movies and television shows. I can’t wait to see what they do next.