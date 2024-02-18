‘My Brain Was Rotten With Romantic Comedies’: Upgraded Director Talks About Doing The Genre Justice And A Lot Of Great Classics Were Involved
Did she succeed?
Is the romantic comedy dead? It’s a question many fans of the genre have been asking themselves over the years following its heyday in past decades. There have been glimmers of hope for the genre here and there, though, whether that be Anyone But You’s recent box office success or the release of Upgraded, which just landed on Amazon Prime. When CinemaBlend spoke to the new movie’s director, she shared just how much attention she and the filmmakers paid to the rom-coms of the past we all have fallen for over and over… and over.
Carlson Young helmed Upgraded, with this being her second feature film and first romantic comedy. The director is also an actress who was part of the Scream TV series, among a number of credits over the years. When I asked her about the movie’s influences, she said this:
Many of the best romantic comedies of all time were made between the 1990s and the early 2000s, so of course Carlson Young did her research and rewatched a ton of them in hopes of capturing the energy we all know and love from the genre. She also had her star Camila Mendes as a producer, who shared with CinemaBlend that she helped a lot with the dialogue to fit her dynamic with co-star and love interest Archie Renaux. When I asked Young if any of her rom-com research influenced a specific scene, here’s what she shared:
So there’s no romantic comedy easter eggs, per se, but I can definitely see how those movies in particular influenced Upgraded. Carlson Young’s picks are some really great ones that really put a lot of focus on the chemistry between its two stars. I can especially see the comparison between Upgraded and How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days because both kind of have its leading character building a relationship on a lie and having to face it as she actually forms a true bond with the other person.
In Upgraded, Camila Mendes plays Ana Santos, an intern in the art scene who is asked to fly to London to assist her boss (played by Marisa Tomei) with a big collection. However, when she is upgraded to first class on her way there, she talks up Archie Renaux’s William which she keeps up across the pond when she lands.
Stream Upgraded with your Amazon Prime Video subscription now.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Some Fans Are Already Upset About Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, But Utkarsh Ambudkar Explained Why They Should Give The Show A Chance
The Bad Batch Producers Share What They’re Most Proud Of Contributing To The Star Wars Franchise, And Revenge Of The Sith And Expanded Universe Fans Will Be Delighted
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Riley Utley
By Ryan LaBee
By Megan Behnke
By Erik Swann
By Riley Utley
By Erik Swann