Wait, Is Zack Snyder Involved With Jason Momoa's Dream DC Project? Here's What The Aquaman Star Says

While Jason Momoa was fairly well known prior to the mid-2010s through projects like Stargate: Atlantis, Game of Thrones and the Conan the Barbarian remake, it’s safe to say that being cast as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe made him a household name among moviegoers worldwide. So far Momoa has appeared in four DC movies as Aquaman, counting Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will arrive at the end of 2023. But Momoa has also teased that he now has a dream DC project in the works, and the actor cleared up with CinemaBlend whether or not Zack Snyder’s involved with it.

In case you’re out of the loop, on October 25, it was announced that The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker’s James Gunn is co-running the newly-formed DC Studios with Peter Safran. Cut to November 6, Jason Momoa shared on his Instagram Stories that “one of the big news” of his life “just happened,” and mysteriously mentioned someone known as Maestro. Then on November 8, Momoa said in an interview with ET Canada that he was “excited” about Gunn and Safran taking charge of the DC Universe, and one of his “dreams come true will be happening under their watch.”

Which brings us to CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell chatting with Jason Momoa on behalf of his new movie Slumberland, which Netflix subscribers can watch starting November 18. Sean asked Momoa if this Maestro is Zack Snyder, and by extension if this means that the actor and filmmaker are re-teaming for this DC project. Momoa answered:

Those two have no relation. It was two days of amazing news. That one is like beyond, that one trumps the DC one.

So to be clear, the project that Jason Momoa teased on November 6 and the DC project that he revealed on November 8 are two separate things. Furthermore, while Momoa is jazzed about both of these future professional endeavors, the non-DC project holds higher status in his book right now. The actor also clarified that Zack Snyder is not The Maestro, saying:

No. No, no, no, no. You have to dig deeper. It’s the Holy Grail. And it’s different than the DC thing. And I really can’t say anything. That’s it.

Zack Snyder first directed Jason Momoa for his cameo in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and then the two re-teamed when Justice League began principal photography, though it was ultimately Joss Whedon’s version of the superhero team-up that made it to theaters in November 2017. While we shouldn’t rule out the possibility that Momoa and Snyder could work together again someday (maybe the former can squeeze the latter into Planet of the Dead), at least we know that Snyder isn’t involved with either of these secretive projects. Beyond that, Momoa isn’t willing to say anything else about them right now, but his excitement is palpable.

Along with his role in Slumberland, Jason Momoa is set to play one of the main villains in Fast X, which races into theaters on May 19, 2023, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will follow on December 25 of the same year. You can rewatch Momoa’s previous DCEU appearances with an HBO Max subscription. As for Zack Snyder, he’s been keeping busy lately shooting Rebel Moon, his two-part sci-fi epic that will hit Netflix at yet-to-be-revealed dates.