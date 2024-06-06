We Are Lady Parts Creator Shares Her Dream Headliner And Music Venue For The Peacock Series' All-Muslim Band
From our interview with Nida Manzoor.
After Season 1 of We Are Lady Parts brought together one of our new favorite fake bands in media with its titular punk act, Amina, Saira, Ayesha, Bisma and Taz are back for Season 2 on the 2024 TV schedule to play bigger shows and record their first album! When CinemaBlend spoke to the Peacock show’s creator, Nida Manzoor, about the new season, she talked about one major inspiration for the band and what London venues she got to bring Lady Parts to this time around.
Nida Manzoor isn’t simply the creator of a sitcom when it comes to We Are Lady Parts, she is also behind all the music and production of the all-Muslim band.
Through the making of the series, Manzoor has established a wonderfully authentic and fleshed-out ensemble of women who rock! With the new season now streaming with a Peacock subscription, I asked her what dream headliner she would choose to pair with Lady Parts. Here’s what she said:
Manzoor decided to throw it back to one of the biggest influences to We Are Lady Parts, X-Ray Spex, since we’re dreaming big here!
The English punk rock band was formed back in 1976 after its frontwoman Poly Styrene was inspired by the Sex Pistols after seeing them live in Hastings. However, it was a short-lived act considering Styrene left the band in 1979 and went on to join the Hare Krishna movement. Check out the X-Ray Spex in their heyday via YouTube:
Poly Styrene, who comes from Somali and Scottish-Irish origins, is considered by many to be the pioneer of Black female punk music. Since then, other bands like Big Joanie, Meet Me @ The Altar or even Willow Smith have been examples of more Black women placing their mark on the genre.
During our interview, Manzoor also shared which iconic London venues Lady Parts had a chance to play at during the filming of Season 2. In her words:
Along with tuning in to We Are Lady Parts Season 2 on Peacock to see the fictional band blow the house down on these venues, you can check out Manzoor’s other music-influenced project, Polite Society, with an Amazon Prime subscription. We named the movie one of our favorites of 2023!
All around, these music-driven projects are wonderful, and it's so lovely to hear about what inspired them.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.