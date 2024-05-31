‘It Was Just So Joyful’: We Are Lady Parts’ All-Muslim Band Does A Punk Cover Of Britney Spears In Season 2, And Nida Manzoor Tells Us How They Pulled It Off

Mild SPOILERS ahead for We Are Lady Parts Season 2, now streaming with a Peacock subscription .

If the musical act in We Are Lady Parts wasn’t already quickly becoming one of our favorite fake bands after the hilarious and fun debut season back in 2021, the latest season only makes fans want to see them in concert even more. In Season 2, Lady Parts has some incredible song moments, from Malala Yousafzai making a cameo in a cowboy hat to an amazing punk cover of Britney Spears’ “Oops! I Did It Again”. CinemaBlend had the chance to speak to the show’s creator about making the latter happen.

When I had the pleasure of speaking to the creator behind We Are Lady Parts, Nida Manzoor, about the new season, she told us about filming the punk Britney Spears cover Lady Parts perform in one episode of Season 2. In her words:

One of the first things in the script was that Britney song was in there. And although you see the characters are a little bit like, ‘No, I don't wanna play Britney’, I was so ready to do a Britney cover. I'm like, ‘I need to do this. It's gonna be iconic.’ And my costume designer, PC Williams just was so excited to style them 'cause I was like, I want them to be in suits, but she's like, wanted to give them each of our unique suit look and the styling was so important and just iconic to the moment and setting it in a kind of a sort of a church venue and just everything just made it so fun and exciting to get to shoot.

In Episode 3, titled “It’s Britney Bitch,” the all-Muslim female band known as Lady Parts aren’t necessarily hyped to cover a pop song at a wedding rather than play their own music, but it was a different story behind the scenes. As Manzoor told us, she was “so ready” to have the fictional band take on the song, especially in their fly black suits. As she continued:

I remember on the day we were shooting it, I was just ecstatic because I just thought they looked so beautiful and they looked so cool and they were playing Britney. It was just all the things coming together at one time. And I, I feel like that's one of the songs that in the edit we've like kept the whole song because it was just so joyful and the actors were having such a good time. And it just comes off on screen. So yeah, it was a joy to get to do a Britney cover in a punk way. It was so much fun.

Lady Parts have a ton of great originals like “Bashir With The Good Beard” and “Voldemort Under My Head Scarf” but it was also fun to see them take on some awesome covers last season between Queen’s “We Are The Champions” and “9 to 5.” This season, the punk band have even more great music moments, but their Britney Spears cover is a real stand out. You can listen to the awesome cover here on YouTube :

In the middle of We Are Lady Parts Seasons 1 and 2, Nida Manzoor released Polite Society. It became a must-watch movie out of the Sundance Film Festival many couldn’t stop talking about before making our list for the best movies of 2023 . At the time of the theatrical release, Manzoor told us she’s excited to make more “genre” movies in the future, in addition to We Are Lady Parts, of course.