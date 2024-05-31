‘It Was Just So Joyful’: We Are Lady Parts’ All-Muslim Band Does A Punk Cover Of Britney Spears In Season 2, And Nida Manzoor Tells Us How They Pulled It Off
From our interview with the show's creator.
Mild SPOILERS ahead for We Are Lady Parts Season 2, now streaming with a Peacock subscription.
If the musical act in We Are Lady Parts wasn’t already quickly becoming one of our favorite fake bands after the hilarious and fun debut season back in 2021, the latest season only makes fans want to see them in concert even more. In Season 2, Lady Parts has some incredible song moments, from Malala Yousafzai making a cameo in a cowboy hat to an amazing punk cover of Britney Spears’ “Oops! I Did It Again”. CinemaBlend had the chance to speak to the show’s creator about making the latter happen.
When I had the pleasure of speaking to the creator behind We Are Lady Parts, Nida Manzoor, about the new season, she told us about filming the punk Britney Spears cover Lady Parts perform in one episode of Season 2. In her words:
In Episode 3, titled “It’s Britney Bitch,” the all-Muslim female band known as Lady Parts aren’t necessarily hyped to cover a pop song at a wedding rather than play their own music, but it was a different story behind the scenes. As Manzoor told us, she was “so ready” to have the fictional band take on the song, especially in their fly black suits. As she continued:
Lady Parts have a ton of great originals like “Bashir With The Good Beard” and “Voldemort Under My Head Scarf” but it was also fun to see them take on some awesome covers last season between Queen’s “We Are The Champions” and “9 to 5.” This season, the punk band have even more great music moments, but their Britney Spears cover is a real stand out. You can listen to the awesome cover here on YouTube:
In the middle of We Are Lady Parts Seasons 1 and 2, Nida Manzoor released Polite Society. It became a must-watch movie out of the Sundance Film Festival many couldn’t stop talking about before making our list for the best movies of 2023. At the time of the theatrical release, Manzoor told us she’s excited to make more “genre” movies in the future, in addition to We Are Lady Parts, of course.
You can check out six brand new episodes of We Are Lady Parts (along with the entirety of Season 1) on Peacock now. Also, check out what other 2024 TV premiere dates are out now and on the way.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.