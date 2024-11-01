'We Never Saw Her Land': Patti Lupone Gets Candid About Her Character's Fate In Agatha All Along, And As A Marvel Fan I Agree

Spoilers ahead for Agatha All Along.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly releasing new content in theaters, as well as streaming with a Disney+ subscription. But fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that few TV shows have been quite as popular as WandaVision and its spinoff Agatha All Along. The latter just wrapped up its season, featuring a killer cast including the legendary Patti Lupone. She recently got candid about her character's fate, and as a Marvel fan I have to agree.

Prior to Agatha All Along's two-part finale, the seventh episode was all about Patti Lupone's character Lilia. After the mystery of her memories were revealed, she seemingly sacrificed herself to destroy the Salem Seven and protect the coven. I recently had the privilege of speaking to Ms. Lupone about her time in the MCU, where she told me over and over again "we never saw her land." And as someone who knows the rules of Marvel, this is actually a solid point.

Lilia absolutely crushed the divination trial during Episode 7, before helping the rest of her coven escape and locking herself in with The Salem Seven. She reverses gravity in an epic move, with the villains falling on sword and perishing. Lilia was shown seemingly falling to her death, but the audience never actually saw her get impaled and/or die. So her fate is ultimately ambiguous, and Patti Lupone is hoping that means that Lilia was actually still alive within the MCU.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Horror and superhero projects have a rule that fans live by: if you don't see the dead body, then it means that the character hasn't actually died. We saw Lilia falling, but never actually landing on a sword like The Seven. So beyond simply wanting to see Lupone back in the MCU, I'm actually totally following her logic regarding the character's fate.

There's another plot-related reason why I think Lilia might still be with us: her instructions telling Agatha to duck when Rio calls her a coward during their final battle. While Lupone's character uses divination to experience time in a non-linear way, she wasn't seen during the epic battle outside of Agatha's Westview home. And if she's already died at that point, how would she have the knowledge of what was going to happen?

While Sharon Davis and Alice Wu-Gullive (as well as Kathryn Hahn's title character)were confirmed to have died during Agatha All Along, Lilia's fate is the only one left ambiguous. And since Jennifer got her powers back and survived, it would be especially satisfying to see her reunite with Lilia in an upcoming Marvel movie or show. I'm totally buying Patti Lupone's "she didn't land" theory, and not just because I'm a fan of the Broadway icon.

Agatha All Along is streaming in its entirety now on Disney+. Check the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.