Here’s What Happened To Talos After Nick Fury Found Out About Spider-Man: Far From Home, According To Ben Mendelsohn

Spider-Man: Far from Home was seen as a stepping stone to the MCU’s Multiverse Saga. While people were focused on Mysterio’s betrayal, there was another standout moment when Nick Fury and Maria Hill recruited Tom Holland’s Peter Parker to fight the Elementals. Unfortunately, this Nick Fury wasn’t the real one as Skrull leader Talos and wife Soren revealed themselves in the end credits. Years after the sequel was released, Talos actor Ben Mendelsohn revealed what happened to the Skrull leader after Fury found out about the Far from Home events.

The MCU star spilled to CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell what was said between Talos and Nick Fury post-Far from Home. The two Marvel characters reunited and joined forces for the Disney+ series Secret Invasion. Viewers first got a glimpse of Samuel L. Jackson’s Fury acknowledging Talos’ transgression in the Marvel series. They only saw Nick Fury having a brief call with the Skrull leader. Mendelsohn explained what fans didn’t see or hear during the onscreen conversation.

If you actually watch it, he’s like ‘Yeah, yeah. I covered your a**. It’s fine, you’re cool. You can stay up in your little spot. You can chill in the space station while I do all this work here.’ That was one of the harder acting jobs I’ve had actually… to be Sam in that film was really tough.

So, MCU fans finally know what happened to Talos after not seeing him for multiple Marvel projects. The conversation between him and Nick Fury followed the MCU playbook to a T. Fury comes in and handles the mess left by others while most characters get to either hide or take all the glory. At least, Mendelsohn gave Jackson credit for making the S.H.I.E.L.D. director an integral piece to the Marvel landscape today.

The reveal in the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel credit scene threw off quite a few moviegoers when it first came on the screen. Talos had only made his debut in the 1990s-set Captain Marvel, so no one expected to see him reappear so early. However, seeing a fake Nick Fury made sense in retrospect as the Blip had just been undone in Avengers: Endgame. While the real Fury hid away for some time, the Skrull leader managed to deceive a gullible Peter Parker. Now, he’s having to face Fury with little friction because it’s par for the course.

