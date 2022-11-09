What Is The Marvel Studios Parliament? Producer Nate Moore Explains The Role Of Marvel's Behind-The-Scenes Group
A member of Marvel Studios Parliament explains the groups role in the franchise.
If you actually watch and read through the end credits of Marvel Studios movies instead of just waiting through them to see coda scenes, you may have noticed that there is a group of filmmakers regularly credited as “Marvel Studios Parliament.” Some of the names may look familiar – as they have been producers on most of the company’s blockbusters and television projects – but if you’re like me, you may have also wondered about what their responsibilities are as a group behind the scenes of pop culture’s biggest franchise.
Possessing that curiosity, I recently decided to ask one of the team’s members about it when I recently covered the Los Angeles press day for the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Credited in alphabetical order, the roster of Marvel Studios Parliament includes Stephen Broussard, Eric Hauserman Carroll, Nate Moore, Jonathan Schwartz, Trinh Tran, and Brad Winderbaum. When I sat down with Moore late last month, the very first question I asked him was about the group and what it is. He explained,
Nate Moore’s debut credit as part of the Marvel Studios team can be found in the “Special Thanks” section of Thor: The Dark World, but he first got named as a co-producer for Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and since then his credits have included Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Disney+ series, Eternals, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. All of the other filmmakers in Marvel Studios Parliament have similar resumes, but their creative influences aren’t limited solely to the films that they are producing.
It’s a logical strategy for Marvel Studios to have a group like this in the organization. Between three to four movies coming out every year along with multiple television shows/limited series, there are always a great number of plates spinning, and having a team that works together and makes sure that everything is flowing and not overlapping is surely a boon to the franchise.
Within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, part of making sure that all of the gears are turning smoothly is ensuring that the exponentially growing continuity remains intact. Per Nate Moore, overseeing that aspect of the canon isn’t a primary job of Marvel Studios Parliament, but it certainly is something that they keep in mind:
If you’re trying to keep the whole of the Marvel Cinematic Universe straight in your own mind (especially with the critically acclaimed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the way), we have resources that can help you out. Our Marvel Movies In Order feature is a breakdown of the MCU timeline, and our Upcoming Marvel Movies and Upcoming Marvel TV guides provide all of the information you’re looking for about the projects on the horizon. And if you’re just into checking out the best of the best that Marvel has to offer, our Marvel Movies Ranking is waiting for your perusal.
NJ native who calls LA home and lives in a Dreamatorium. A decade-plus CinemaBlend veteran who is endlessly enthusiastic about the career he’s dreamt of since seventh grade.
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.