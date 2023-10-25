What Megan Thee Stallion Brought To The R-Rated Dicks: The Musical, According To The Writers

Over the past few years, A24 is a studio that has gotten a reputation for producing wholly original, acclaimed work. The latest of these A24 movies is actually a raunchy movie musical called Dicks: The Musical. The cast of Dicks includes some comedy legends like Megan Mullally, as well as rapper Megan Thee Stallion. And the movie’s writers spoke to CinemaBlend about what the “Wap” singer brought to the R-rated movie musical.

Dicks: The Musical is the most unhinged movie I’ve ever seen, with both its songs and script providing non-stop, wild jokes. And as such, I wondered how Megan Thee Stallion ended up fitting in on the set. As you can see in the video above, I had the privilege of speaking with Dicks: The Musical’s writers/stars Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson, where I asked about the process of collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. The latter comedian shared what it was like having her on set, saying:

She was amazing. She’s such a pro. She’s so funny and she was so easy to work with. It was a blast. She was really cutting up with the dancers in between takes.

There you have it. While she was stepping into a bonkers and raunchy new movie musical, it sounds like Megan Thee Stallion was down to clown. And she definitely impressed the writers and star of Dicks while playing their boss Gloria. And yes, she got her own R-rated song during the movie’s runtime.

Dicks: The Musical’s dialogue and lyrics are both raunchy and bonkers. Case in point: Bowen Yang narrates the movie as drug-doing God . Megan Thee Stallion was tasked with earnestly talking about the part of a roomba, while also spitting bars with a raunchy rap in her song “Out Alpha the Alpha.” Later in our interview, Josh Sharp spoke about Megan’s talent and attitude on set, sharing:

She’s so talented and it turns out funny. We were like ‘she could be an awful, nasty human and it would be worth it.’ But it turns out that she’s also lovely and kind and fun and cool and gorgeous. So yeah, she’s a doll.

How sweet is that? While Megan Thee Stallion went viral for her interaction with Justin Timberlake at the VMAs, she sounds like a total joy to work with. And now she can add movie star to her resume, on top of her recording career and time spent as a judge on the competition series Legendary . While she was working with a number of acclaimed comedians on Dicks, she’s gotten a ton of positive attention for her work on the movie.