What Megan Thee Stallion Brought To The R-Rated Dicks: The Musical, According To The Writers
Megan Thee Stallion is on the big screen for Dicks: The Musical.
Over the past few years, A24 is a studio that has gotten a reputation for producing wholly original, acclaimed work. The latest of these A24 movies is actually a raunchy movie musical called Dicks: The Musical. The cast of Dicks includes some comedy legends like Megan Mullally, as well as rapper Megan Thee Stallion. And the movie’s writers spoke to CinemaBlend about what the “Wap” singer brought to the R-rated movie musical.
Dicks: The Musical is the most unhinged movie I’ve ever seen, with both its songs and script providing non-stop, wild jokes. And as such, I wondered how Megan Thee Stallion ended up fitting in on the set. As you can see in the video above, I had the privilege of speaking with Dicks: The Musical’s writers/stars Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson, where I asked about the process of collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. The latter comedian shared what it was like having her on set, saying:
There you have it. While she was stepping into a bonkers and raunchy new movie musical, it sounds like Megan Thee Stallion was down to clown. And she definitely impressed the writers and star of Dicks while playing their boss Gloria. And yes, she got her own R-rated song during the movie’s runtime.
Dicks: The Musical’s dialogue and lyrics are both raunchy and bonkers. Case in point: Bowen Yang narrates the movie as drug-doing God. Megan Thee Stallion was tasked with earnestly talking about the part of a roomba, while also spitting bars with a raunchy rap in her song “Out Alpha the Alpha.” Later in our interview, Josh Sharp spoke about Megan’s talent and attitude on set, sharing:
How sweet is that? While Megan Thee Stallion went viral for her interaction with Justin Timberlake at the VMAs, she sounds like a total joy to work with. And now she can add movie star to her resume, on top of her recording career and time spent as a judge on the competition series Legendary. While she was working with a number of acclaimed comedians on Dicks, she’s gotten a ton of positive attention for her work on the movie.
Dicks: The Musical is in theaters now. Be sure to check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Most Popular
By Carly Levy
By Mike Reyes
By Nick Venable
By Adam Holmes
By Laura Hurley