What When Christmas Was Young Star Karen David Loved About Playing Melody And The 'Serendipity' Ending
Karen David opened up about When Christmas Was Young's ending!
Warning: spoilers ahead for the When Christmas Was Young movie on CBS.
Karen David came to CBS to star in her very first holiday movie, and When Christmas Was Young saw the former Galavant star delivering as an actress and a singer. She played Melody Douglass, a talented singer and songwriter who had given up on her Nashville dreams after never being given the chance she deserved, opposite Tyler Hilton as music manager Luke Dawson, who went from arrogant to earnest over the course of getting to know Melody. David spoke with CinemaBlend about what she loved about playing her character, and the "serendipity" of Melody getting a happy ending in more than one way with Luke.
Melody and Luke didn't get off to the strongest start after he made a bad first impression, and then started pestering her for the rights to her Christmas song – of course called "When Christmas Was Young" and penned in real life by none other than Sheryl Crow – so that country superstar Lindsay Wyatt could perform it at her holiday concert. It didn't help that she had an extra reason to hold a grudge against him, which he didn't even know about initially: she'd attempted to meet with him as a potential manager before she gave up on her dreams and lost her mother, only to be brushed off and ultimately become his last resort when Lindsay heard her song by pure happenstance after he'd lost nearly everything.
Luckily, Melody wasn't one to let some bad memories ruin the Christmas magic, and sparks were flying with Luke as he showed his true (much softer) colors and even bonded with her daughter Bailey. Of course, something went wrong before they could get their happy ending, but Melody was able to kickstart her music career by dueting on "When Christmas Was Young" with Lindsay at the concert, and sealing the night with a kiss with Luke.
Karen David (who tried performing country music for the very first time for When Christmas Was Young) opened up with her thoughts on Luke's persistence and what she loved about Melody's reactions to him trying to win her over:
Melody's life might have gone in many, many different directions if Luke had just taken an actual meeting with her all those years ago. She built a solid life for herself and her daughter even after being abandoned by her ex-husband, but was never given the shot that she deserved... as even Luke had to admit when he finally listened to her song. Karen David continued:
Luke didn't make any headway with Melody until he slowly but surely dropped his BS, starting with helping spread Christmas cheer and even having a nice dinner with her and Bailey, all while toning down the relentless requests for the rights to her song. It was clear that the song was too personal for her to give up just because she'd make a lot of money, and it would take most of the movie for him to understand what she'd been through. Karen David shared what she saw as fun about her character at the beginning, as well as how she changed:
Melody went through a lot to get to the place where she could be sassy and grounded, which was what she needed to stick to her guns until she found the right reason to let Lindsay sing her song, and what Luke needed to realize some truths about himself. The duo who started When Christmas Was Young as an extremely mismatched pair came together by the end to deliver a classic happy holiday movie ending.
And while romantic Christmas movies can usually be counted on to end on a happy note and often a kiss (with Amanda Kloots loving that ending for Fit for Christmas and Liza Lapira sharing what changed for the end of Must Love Christmas' big kiss), Melody didn't just get a romantic win. She also got a professional win by showing the world her talent with the duet, all while staying true to herself. Karen David weighed in on Melody getting her win in more than one way, saying:
Serendipity was certainly in play to bring the music manager and singer who'd once dreamed of a career in music together! If Luke has listened to her song and signed her all those years ago, Melody might never have had Bailey and built the strong bonds with her friends and family that she had in When Christmas Was Young, but still achieved her dreams. If Luke had signed Melody, he might have had another star than just Lindsay as a client. Melody was finally ready for her big break in the movie, and rose to the challenge when she got the surprise of her life on stage. Karen David continued:
Melody definitely did shine once she took the stage, and showed that she truly has star power as she held her own while singing with Lindsay as an established country superstar in the When Christmas Was Young world. Karen David likened the moment to what happens on a popular real-life competition show:
If this was America's Got Talent, I know that I would have hit the golden buzzer for Melody Douglass! The NBC competition show often highlights singers, with one coming close to winning the most recent season. Melody getting her moment in the limelight on stage to recapture her dream before the big kiss with Luke guaranteed that this Christmas movie packed more than one happy ending into the final moments, and what better way to finish a holiday movie?
If you want to revisit When Christmas Was Young (opens in new tab) with Karen David as Melody Douglass, you can find the movie streaming with a Paramount+ subscription now. The days are running out in 2022, so start planning ahead for the new year with our 2023 TV premiere schedule now.
